Gray Rock Announces Appointment of Vice President, Exploration

VANCOUVER, September 30, 2020 - Gray Rock Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GRK) ("Gray Rock" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Mr. J. Carlos Rodriguez M. has been appointed as Vice President, Exploration effective immediately.

Mr. Rodriguez M., P.Geo, graduated in 1984 from the University of Sonora in Hermosillo, Mexico with a degree in geology and from the Colorado School of Mines in 1998 with a Professional Degree in mineral exploration. He currently holds the position of Chief Operating Officer at Avino Silver & Gold Mines, a position he has held for the last 9 years.

Mr. Rodriguez M. has been instrumental in operations at Avino and has held the following positions including Chief Geologist, Project Manager, Mine Manager, General Manager and now, Chief Operating Officer.

During the 1990's, he was the chief geologist at Avino, and then went on to work for Luzon Minerals Ltd. in the States of San Luis Potosi, Aguascalientes, Zacatecas and Durango, Mexico, as well as for Kings Minerals Ltd., an Australian mining company exploring the Cerro El Gallo project in the state of Guanajuato. He re-joined Avino in June 2006 and was instrumental in the discovery of the San Gonzalo deposit in 2007. He started rehabilitating the 250 tpd flotation circuit, brought it on-line in 2010, and built the water treatment facility for treating Avino mine water. In 2011, he was appointed Chief Operating officer at Avino, and most recently, he oversaw two large mill expansions, which increased total mill throughput from 500 tpd to 2,500 tpd.

"Carlos brings a wealth of experience to Gray Rock, a professional geologist with over 36 years of experience in underground mines and regional exploration in Mexico. I have personally worked with him and known him for the last 14 years, and he has been a trusted and valued member of the management team at Avino Silver & Gold Mines. He is well positioned to lead Gray Rock's exploration program, and we are thrilled that he will be an integral part of the team," said David Wolfin, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Peter Latta, President said, "I am delighted to welcome Carlos as our VP of Exploration, his operational excellence, jurisdictional familiarity and geological prowess will be instrumental in advancing the Ana Maria project. I have personally worked with Carlos over the last few years on other projects and he is clearly a world-class manager and executive with high ethical standards."

