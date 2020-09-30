Fokus Mining Prepares Listing Onto the OTCQB, Participation in a US Conference

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATED NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TSX.V: FKM

Frankfurt: F7E1

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Management of Fokus Mining Corp. ("Fokus" or the "Company") announces, that it has retained legal councillors and advisors to prepare and file the documentation that is required to list its common shares on the OTCQB. The Company is now waiting for approval. The common shares of the Company are already trading on the TSXV and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbols FKM and F7E1 respectively.

In order to increase awareness of our Galloway gold project located in the Abitibi region in Quebec, the Company is embarking on a major marketing campaign that will be launched next week with its participation on October 6, 2020 in the "Quebec Gold Day" virtual conference, a webinar organized by the OTC-Markets Group in the US.

This marketing program coincides with Fokus' significant drill program on the Galloway gold project planned for late October 2020 (see September 9, 2020 press release).

About Fokus

Fokus Mining Corp. is a mineral resource company actively acquiring and exploring precious metal deposits located in the province of Quebec. In implementing this major undertaking within the Canadian mining industry, we are determined to develop the full potential of the opportunity presented by the Galloway project and its Golden Triangle.

The TSX Venture Exchange and its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the TSX Venture Exchange Policies) do not accept any responsibility for the truth or accuracy of its content.

SOURCE Fokus Mining Corp.