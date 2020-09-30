Cadillac Ventures Announces Termination of Earn In Option Agreement

TORONTO, September 30, 2020 - Cadillac Ventures (TSXV:CDC)(OTC PINK:CADIF) (Cadillac) announces that the Earn In Option Agreement between Cadillac and Northern Fox Resources Inc. (NFR), see press release December 9, 2019, has terminated. NFR did not meet all the conditions of the Agreement within the appropriate time periods. The two companies have wound up the Earn-In Agreement cleanly and Northern Fox Resources Inc. retains no interest in the Thierry Property.

