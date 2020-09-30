Silver Dollar Resources Starts Trading in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market

Vancouver, September 30, 2020 - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQB: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company"), a Canadian based mineral explorer with projects in Red Lake, Ontario and Durango, Mexico, is pleased to announce the Company's common shares will begin trading in the United States today on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB") under the ticker symbol "SLVDF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") under the symbol "SLV".

Operated by the OTC Markets Group Inc., the OTCQB is for early-stage and developing U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

"Qualifying for trading on the OTCQB is the next step in our ongoing effort to increase visibility, expand trading liquidity and broaden our shareholder base, said Mike Romanik, President of Silver Dollar. "Through the OTCQB, U.S. investors should find it easier to access our company information and most importantly trade our stock through the broker of their choice."

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on creating shareholder value by finding and developing economic precious and base metal deposits. Having completed its initial public offering in May 2020, the Company trades on the CSE under the symbol "SLV" and on the OTCQB under "SLVDF". Silver Dollar's projects are located in two of the prolific mining jurisdictions in the world and include the advanced exploration and development stage La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico, and the discovery-stage Pakwash Lake and the Longlegged Lake properties in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada. The Company has an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions internationally for potential acquisition.

For additional information: contact investor relations, you can download our latest presentation by clicking here and you can follow us on Twitter by clicking here.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Michael Romanik"

Michael Romanik,

President, CEO & Director

Direct line: (204) 724-0613

Email: romanikm@mymts.net

Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

108 - 800 Kelly Road, Suite 416

Victoria, BC, V9B 6J9

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64857