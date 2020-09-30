Currie Rose Provides Update on Transaction Involving Accelerate Resources Ltd.

Toronto, September 30, 2020 - Currie Rose Resources Inc. (TSXV: CUI) ("Currie Rose" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated August 31, 2020, the Company is in the process of seeking approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") of the proposed sale of up to a 100% interest in the Company's Rossland Gold Project to Accelerate Resources Ltd. (ASX: AX8) ("Accelerate") (the "Transaction").

The parties will negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") regarding the Transaction in due course.

The Company's common shares remain subject to a trading halt pursuant to TSXV Policy 5.3. Completion of the Transaction remains subject to, among other things, the approval of the TSXV, the shareholders of Currie Rose of the Transaction and the shareholders of Accelerate of the Definitive Agreement.

About Rossland

The Rossland Gold Project is situated 10km west from the Trail Zinc Smelter in south-central British Columbia. The Rossland Mining Camp produced more than 2.7 million ounces of gold, 3.5 million ounces of silver and 71 tonnes of copper between 1894 and 1941 and ranks as the third largest lode gold camp in British Columbia.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IN RESPECT OF CURRIE ROSE, PLEASE CONTACT:

Mike Griffiths

CEO

Office: 905-688-9115

Email: info@currierose.com



Catherine Beckett

Manager Corporate Affairs

Office: 905-688-9115

Email: info@currierose.com

About Currie Rose Resources Inc.

Currie Rose is a precious metal explorer focused on identifying high value assets in North America. Our current focus is high-grade gold projects close to existing mining operations and in locations known for strong mineral endowment and mining friendly jurisdictions.

Please visit our website located at www.currierose.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's expectations, estimates and projections regarding its business and the economic environment in which it operates. Statements about the parties' ability to receive necessary approvals of the Transaction, the entering into of the Definitive Agreement and the lift of the trading halt are all forward-looking information. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements and readers should not place undue reliance on such statements. Statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them publicly to reflect new information or the occurrence of future events or circumstances, unless otherwise required to do so by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64933