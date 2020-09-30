Midnight Sun Increases Ownership of Solwezi Licences

Vancouver, September 30, 2020 - Midnight Sun Mining Corp. (TSXV: MMA) ("Midnight Sun") is pleased to announce it has increased its ownership of the Solwezi Licences to 80.65% from 60.00%. Midnight Sun holds the Solwezi License through two wholly owned subsidiaries, Midnight Sun Mining Zambia Ltd. and Midnight Sun (BVI) Two Corp.

Comprised of two individual exploration licences totalling 506 square kilometres, the Solwezi Licences are situated in the North-Western Province of Zambia on the prolific Zambia-Congo Copper Belt and immediately adjacent to Africa's largest copper mining complex, First Quantum's Kansanshi Mine ("Kansanshi"). First Quantum (TSX: FM) recently announced a $650 million expansion at Kansanshi, which will increase the sulphide, mixed and leach ore processing facilities to an overall capacity of 52 million tonnes per annum.

Executive Title Change

The board of directors of Midnight Sun have voted to remove the "Interim" title from Al Fabbro, appointing him President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Fabbro has been serving as Interim President and Chief Executive Officer since December 21, 2018 and as Lead Director since May 11, 2010.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Midnight Sun Mining Corp.

Al Fabbro

President & Chief Executive Officer

For Further Information Contact:

Al Fabbro

President & CEO

Tel: +1 604 351 8850

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEW RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64865