Lithoquest Diamonds Announces Changes to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, September 30, 2020 - Lithoquest Diamonds Inc. (TSXV:LDI) ("Lithoquest", or the "Company") today announced the appointment of Ms. Jo Price, M.Sc., MBA, P.Geo as an independent director, effective immediately. In addition, Ms. Price will serve as a member of the Compensation Committee and the Audit Committee.

"Lithoquest welcomes Ms. Price to its Board of Directors," stated Bruce Counts, President and CEO of Lithoquest Diamonds. "Jo's credentials and extensive industry experience ensures that shareholders are represented by qualified professionals with relevant and complementary skills.

Ms. Price is an independent geological consultant to a number of junior mining and exploration companies, with more than 20 years in the field, including 10 years in project management. She has worked on multiple gold, poly-metallic, and graphite projects in the USA, Australia, and Canada. Jo has a Bachelor of Science in Geology (1995) from the University of Wales, College of Cardiff, and a Master of Science in Geology (1997) from Dalhousie University in Halifax. Jo is a professional geologist registered with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta (APEGA) and Association of Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia (APEGBC). During her career, Jo has managed multi-million dollar exploration programs, overseeing technical direction, budgets, and operations. She has extensive experience in field operations, drill programs, technical database administration, land management, community relations, and exploration permitting in multiple jurisdictions. Jo currently serves as Vice President of Exploration for Ethos Gold Corp.

Grant of Options

The Company has granted stock options in accordance with the terms and conditions of its rolling Stock Option Plan, entitling the purchase of an aggregate 600,000 common shares by certain directors, consultants, and advisors to the Company. Each stock option will be exercisable at $0.10 per common share until September 30, 2025.

