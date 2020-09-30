Bam Bam Welcomes Dr. Mike Ressel to Its Board of Advisors

Vancouver, September 30, 2020 - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZD) (FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Dr. Mike Ressel has agreed to join the Company's Board of Advisors.

Dr. Ressel currently works with Mine Development Associates (a division of RESPEC), a consulting company that conducts mineral resource studies for the mining industry. Prior to MDA, Mike was an economic geologist and assistant professor for the Nevada Bureau of Mines and Geology at the University of Nevada, Reno ("UNR"), where he led field-based studies and published numerous papers on ore deposits of the Great Basin, conducted quadrangle mapping, taught courses and advised graduate and undergraduate students in economic geology, and engaged in extensive public service.

Prior to UNR, Dr. Ressel spent more than 15 years working in mining and exploration. He was chief geologist for North America for Newmont for several years, which followed several years working in mine production and development as well as near-mine and generative exploration for Newmont, Kinross, and Victoria Resources in the Great Basin, Alaska and other parts of the U.S., Western Canada, Mexico, Africa, and Australia. He also worked for 5 years in geotechnical and groundwater consulting. Dr. Ressel obtained his PhD from UNR, and is a fellow with the Society of Economic Geologists, an AIPG certified professional geologist, and active in many professional geoscience and mining organizations.

Mr. David Greenway commented: "As we build our Advisory Board I am glad to have a geologist of Mike's caliber join our team. His broad range of experience working on world class projects brings a great deal of depth to our technical team. I am excited to know that the copper, gold, and silver exploration of our flagship Majuba Hill Project can attract someone with Dr. Ressel's corporate and academic credentials."

About Majuba Hill Property

The Majuba Hill Property encompasses 4,822 acres of surface and mineral rights that includes 3 patented lode mining claims and 632 acres of privately-owned surface and minerals. The property is easily accessed via 23 miles of well-maintained dirt roads leading from U.S. Interstate 80.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Bam BAM Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZD) (FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/gold assets. With its flagship project being Majuba Hill copper gold project located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions and government regulations supportive of mining operations.

On Behalf of the Board of Bam Bam Resources Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

E: info@bambamresources.com

P: (604) 318-0114

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Bam Bam Resources Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Bam Bam Resources Corp. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Bam Bam Resources Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To avoid conflicts of interest, real or perceived, Mike Ressel does not receive financial compensation for his role as technical advisor at Bam Bam Resources Corp. His role as technical advisor for Bam Bam will terminate should Bam Bam elect to use services provided by MDA/RESPEC.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/64896