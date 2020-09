CMC Metals Ltd. Announces Appointment of New Director and Chief Financial Officer and Results of Annual General Meeting

- John Bossio: Chairman - Kevin Brewer, P.Geo., Director, President and CEO - Graham Chisholm, A.C.I.S., Recording Secretary - Robert Wheeler, Director - Arif Merali, Director

September 30, 2020 - Vancouver, BC. - CMC Metals Ltd. - ("the Company") (TSXV:CMB) (OTC:CMCXF) is pleased to announce that at its Annual General Meeting held September 24, 2020, the following persons were re-nominated to the Company's Board of Directors:

Mr. Morgan Pickering was nominated for election and was appointed to the Company's Board of Directors. Mr. Pickering was also appointed as the Company's Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Pickering is a Chartered Management Accountant and also holds the global accounting designations of CPA, ACMA and CGMA through the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. Mr. Pickering holds a Masters of Science in Strategic Business Management through Manchester Metropolitan University (MMU) in Manchester, UK. Mr. Pickering is the Chief Financial Officer for Nita Lake Lodge, a luxury boutique hotel in Whistler, BC., as well as other public and private companies.

Mr. John Bossio noted, "We would sincerely like to thank Gerry Lenoski for his many years of service and dedication as a Director on our Board and we wish him the best in his future endeavours. We welcome Morgan to our team who through his qualifications and experience will be able to provide valuable strategic advice in accounting, finance and strategic management to the Company."

About CMC Metals.

CMC Metals Ltd. is a mineral exploration company focused on opportunities in Canada and the United States that offer potential for production. The Company is led by a seasoned team with experience developing assets to commercialization. The Company's Silver Hart Property is a high grade silver-lead-zinc project located in the Yukon, 132 km west of Watson Lake, and covers 2,200 hectares and 116 contiguous and partial claims. The Company recently acquired the Blue Heaven claims adjacent to Silver Hart which comprises of similar mineralization and geology and covers 1,975 hectares and 118 contiguous and partial claims. Together these combined properties offer excellent exploration potential for high-grade silver-lead-zinc veins and carbonate replacement deposits.

CMC is actively seeking other projects to acquire in its portfolio.

