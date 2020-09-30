Northern Lights Strengthens Geological Team at Secret Pass and Medicine Springs

Vancouver, September 30, 2020 - Northern Lights Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Northern Lights") (CSE:NLR) (CNSX:NLR.CN) is pleased to announce a number of updates as the Company advances the Secret Pass gold project in Arizona and the Medicine Springs silver, lead zinc project in Nevada.

Northern Lights is pleased to announce the following appointments to its corporate and project teams:

- Mr. Paul Warren has been appointed to our geological team and is leading our exploration program at the Secret Pass Gold project in Arizona. Paul is a highly experienced Professional Geologist with over 25 years of experience in exploration, geotechnical, structural geology and mine operations. From 1995 to 2017, Paul worked for PT Freeport McMoran ("Freeport") at the company's copper and gold mine in Irian Jaya, Indonesia (one of the largest copper/gold mines in the world). Paul held a range of operating and management positions at Freeport including Exploration Geologist where he conducted helicopter assisted exploration in remote locations; General Superintendent roles leading and training Freeport geological teams in resource, geology and hydrology modelling. Paul is an expert at computer based modeling and early stage exploration of Cu-Au porphyry skarn deposits. Paul holds a Master of Arts in Geology and a Bachelor of Science Geology from University of Texas. Paul is a Professional Geologist and is a Certified Professional Geologist. Paul is based in Tucson, Arizona.

- Mr. William (Bill) Tafuri has been appointed to our geological team and will oversee exploration at the Medicine Springs silver lead and zinc project in Nevada and assist the Company exploration program at Secret pass and other project evaluations. Bill has over 40 years of experience working on a wide range of gold and base metals exploration and development projects throughout USA, Indonesia, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan and Russia. Bill's experience includes senior roles with: Getty Mining Company where he managed exploration and project evaluation for porphyry copper as well as gold projects; Senior Geologist at Santa Fe Gold and subsequently Newmont Gold; Phelps Dodge where he directed and lead local geological teams in Kazakhstan and evaluated gold and polymetallic deposits; Chief Geologist for Kinross Gold where he was responsible for all exploration projects in the Western Hemisphere. Bill holds a Ph.D in Geology from the University of Utah and a Masters in Geology and a Bachelor of Science in Geology from the University of Nevada. Bill is based in Park City, Utah.

Both Paul and Bill will report to NLR's Chief Geologist, Gary Artmont who is overseeing and directing the Company's exploration strategy.

- Mr. Michael (Mike) England has been appointed as a Strategic Advisor to Northern Lights. Mike is a Vancouver based mining industry executive and is currently leading several successful exploration companies with projects in Canada and USA including Sky Gold Corporation, BTU Metals and Golden Lake Exploration. Mike will assist Northern Lights with the company's business growth and financing strategy.

Northern Lights has begun the application processes for an OTCQB listing with DTC eligibility as well as a Frankfurt Stock Exchange listing.

Chairman and President, Rick Timcke commented "Northern Lights is extremely delighted to strengthen the geological and corporate team with the addition of Paul Warren, Bill Tafuri and Mike England. The OTC and Frankfurt listings will assist to broaden the Company's shareholder base and will provide non-Canadian investors with an opportunity to participate in the rapid growth of Northern Lights. "

Northern Lights is actively progressing exploration at both the Secret Pass Project in Arizona and the Medicine Springs Project in Nevada. The Secret Pass and Medicine projects are in good standing with all federal and state maintenance fees paid for the 2020/2021 year.

The Company plans to announce updates to the exploration plans for both projects in the coming weeks.

For further information, please contact:

Albert Timcke, Executive Chairman and President

Email: rtimcke@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

Or

Jason Bahnsen, Chief Executive Officer

Email: Jason@northernlightsresources.com

Tel: +1 604 608 6163

About Northern Lights Resources Corp.

Northern Lights Resources Corp. is a growth oriented exploration and development company that is advancing two projects: The 100% owned, Secret Pass Gold Project located in Arizona; and the Medicine Springs silver-zinc-lead property located in Elko County Nevada where Northern Lights is earning 100%.

Northern Lights Resources trades under the ticker of "NLR" on the CSE. This and other Northern Lights Resources news releases can be viewed at www.sedar.com and www.northernlightsresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to: the terms and conditions of the proposed private placement; use of funds; the business and operations of the Company after the proposed closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the uncertainties surrounding the mineral exploration industry. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.