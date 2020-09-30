Sphinx Announces Results of Its Annual General Meeting

MONTREAL, September 30, 2020 - Sphinx Resources Ltd. ("Sphinx" or the "Corporation") (TSXV:SFX) announces that at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM") held on September 29, 2020 in a virtual format, all the items were approved as follows:

Election of Lawrence Cannon, Michel Lemieux, Jeremie Ryan et Pierre-Andre Viens as directors; and

Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors.

At a Board of directors meeting following the AGM, Lawrence Cannon, Jeremie Ryan, Pierre-Andre Viens and Michel Lemieux were confirmed in their functions as Chairman of the Board, President & Chief Executive Officer, Interim Chief Financial Officer and Interim Corporate Secretary, respectively.

Jeremie Ryan stated "We thank Ingrid Martin for all her contributions over the years and wish her the best".

About Québec and Sphinx

Sphinx is a mineral exploration company that focuses its activities in southwestern Quebec in search of deposits of precious metals (palladium, platinum, gold and silver) and base metals (zinc, copper, lead). Sphinx is particularly active in the MRC Pontiac where its President and Chief Executive Officer resides. It has a strong local shareholding that contributes towards social acceptability.

For further information, please consult Sphinx's website or contact

Jeremie Ryan

President and Chief Executive Officer

819-664-2632

info@sphinxresources.ca

www.sphinxresources.ca

