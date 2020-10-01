New Energy Metals Announces Director Changes

Vancouver, September 30, 2020 - New Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: ENRG) (OTC Pink: NEMCF) ("New Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Marc Enright-Morin to the board of directors of the Company. Mr. Enright-Morin replaces Kelly Earle, who has resigned as a director.

Mr. Enright-Morin is a successful businessman and entrepreneur based in Vancouver, British Columbia, who has assisted various public and private companies in raising capital through numerous institutions throughout Austral-Asia and the Americas. With twenty years of experience in the public and private markets, he has garnered an extensive network of investment banking contacts and experience, both of which are instrumental in the management and development of junior companies.

Mr. Enright-Morin has also assisted various companies to go public through reverse takeover and initial public offering processes. His primary focus has been on the resource sector, specifically lithium, and he spent seven years acquiring, researching, drilling and raising capital specifically for lithium opportunities. In the past, he has served as an officer and director to a number of publicly-traded mining companies.

"I am delighted to welcome Marc to the board of directors," commented César López, the Company's President & CEO. "He brings a refreshing perspective to New Energy and we expect him to become an active participant in the Company's affairs immediately."

Mr. Enright-Morin's appointment to the board of directors also follows the resignation of Darryl Lindsay from the board earlier this year.

About the Company

New Energy Metals is focused on the exploration and development of energy metals in Chile.

