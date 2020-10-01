Menü Artikel
Alligator Energy Ltd: EGM Results - Samphire Transaction

02:55 Uhr  |  ABN Newswire
Brisbane, Australia - Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) is pleased to provide an update on the Samphire Transaction first announced to the market on 11 June 2020.

Alligator advises that the resolution concerning Approval of a proposed Share Issue to Samphire Shareholders was considered and overwhelmingly (99.7%) supported through a poll at the Company's Extraordinary General Meeting held at 9.30am on Thursday 1 October 2020.

Please see the ASX Results of Meeting template in link below which sets out the votes cast at the poll.

Samphire Uranium Limited (SUL) held a meeting of shareholders on the same date to consider the following resolutions in relation to the Samphire Transaction:

- Sale of S Uranium Pty Ltd to Alligator in consideration for 679,561,608 fully paid ordinary shares in Alligator (Consideration Shares); and

- Approval of equal reduction of capital by way of in-specie distribution of the Consideration Shares to its shareholders

Alligator has been informed by the Directors of SUL that these two resolutions have been overwhelmingly supported and the details can be accessed shortly on their website at:
http://www.samphireuranium.com.au/

Greg Hall, CEO of Alligator Energy stated: "We thank our Shareholders for supporting the resolution to issue the required AGE shares and conclude the acquisition of the Samphire Project. Alligator's technical team is now undertaking initial desk top studies on the Project to determine enhancements through latest continuous ion exchange technologies, as well as potential for resource expansion around the existing Samphire resources. We hope to be able to announce results and next steps during the coming month."

To view the timetable for the transaction, please visit:
https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/0W0J2ODD



About Alligator Energy Ltd:

Alligator Energy Ltd. (ASX:AGE) is an Australian, ASX-listed, exploration company focused on uranium and energy related minerals, principally cobalt-nickel.

Alligator's Directors have significant experience in the exploration, development and operations of both uranium and nickel projects (both laterites and sulphides).



Source:
Alligator Energy Ltd.



Contact:

Mr Greg Hall Executive Director and CEO Alligator Energy Ltd. Email: gh@alligatorenergy.com.au Mr Mike Meintjes Company Secretary Alligator Energy Ltd. Email: mm@alligatorenergy.com.au


Alligator Energy Ltd.

Alligator Energy Ltd.
Bergbau
Australien
A1H4TE
AU000000AGE2
www.alligatorenergy.com.au
