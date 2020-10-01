Graphite One Comments on New U.S. Presidential Executive Order Directly Referencing Graphite

Presidential Order Declares Critical Mineral Dependence Constitutes a "National Emergency"

Graphite is One of Four Critical Minerals Specifically Mentioned in the Directive

VANCOUVER, October 1, 2020 - Graphite One Inc. (OTCQB:GPHOF)(TSXV:GPH) ("Graphite One" or the "Company") today offers the following comment on a new Executive Order issued by U.S. President Donald Trump. While the directive, entitled "Executive Order on Addressing the Threat to the Domestic Supply Chain from Reliance on Critical Minerals from Foreign Adversaries," effects the 35 minerals and metals on the U.S. Government's Critical Minerals List, graphite is one of four minerals and metals singled out in the Executive Order as essential to the U.S.'s "national security, foreign policy and economy."

The Executive Order states:

"…The United States is 100 percent reliant on imports for graphite, which is used to make advanced batteries for cellphones, laptops, and hybrid and electric cars. China produces over 60 percent of the world's graphite and almost all of the world's production of high-purity graphite needed for rechargeable batteries. For these and other critical minerals identified by the Secretary of the Interior, we must reduce our vulnerability to adverse foreign government action, natural disaster, or other supply disruptions. Our national security, foreign policy, and economy require a consistent supply of each of these minerals…. I hereby declare a national emergency to deal with that threat."

"All of us at Graphite One welcome this clear statement of the critical importance of graphite," said Anthony Huston, Chief Executive Officer of Graphite One. "Our goal of developing a supply chain solution - from our Graphite Creek Mine to our advanced graphite manufacturing plant - is aimed at addressing the dangers identified in the new Executive Order, and providing a critical material essential to all of the major sectors of the 21st Century economy - from renewable energy and advanced manufacturing, to communications, medical devices and defense applications. As Graphite one owns a 100% interest in the largest known and highest grade graphite deposit in the United States, we are uniquely positioned to benefit from the action the US Government is taking to ensure, Americans and its technology manufacturers can rely on a safe and secure source of graphite to power our next generation of power and technology needs".

The full Executive Order can be read here:

https://www.whitehouse.gov/presidential-actions/executive-order-addressing-threat-domestic-supply-chain-reliance-critical-minerals-foreign-adversaries/

About Graphite One Inc.

Graphite One Inc. (GPH: TSX-V; GPHOF: OTCQB) continues to develop its Graphite One Project (the "Project"), whereby the Company could potentially become an American producer of high grade Coated Spherical Graphite ("CSG") that is integrated with a domestic graphite resource. The Project is proposed as a vertically integrated enterprise to mine, process and manufacture high grade CSG primarily for the lithium-ion electric vehicle battery market. As set forth in the Company's Preliminary Economic Assessment, potential graphite mineralization mined from the Company's Graphite Creek Property, is expected to be processed into concentrate at a graphite processing plant. The proposed processing plant would be located on the Graphite Creek Property situated on the Seward Peninsula about 60 kilometers north of Nome, Alaska. CSG and other value-added graphite products, would likely be manufactured from the concentrate at the Company's proposed graphite product manufacturing facility, the location of which is the subject of further study and analysis. The Company intends to make a production decision on the Project once a feasibility study is completed.

