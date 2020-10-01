Black Tusk Resources Inc. Expands Number of Sites Within Permit to Drill on the McKenzie East Gold Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, October 1, 2020 - Black Tusk Resources Inc. (“Black Tusk” or the “Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRANKFURT:0NB) is pleased to announce that the company is extending its diamond drilling permits to cover five new target areas on the McKenzie East project located north of Val d’Or, Quebec.

The McKenzie East permits now allow for the construction of the initial 18 drill pads from permit 1, and an additional 5 pads from permit 2, totalling 23 drill pads with supporting water supply stations and access trails. Black Tusk plans to conduct the drilling program in the coming months. Areas that are covered by wetlands may require wintertime drilling once freezing occurs later in the year.

The company has now completed a significant amount of exploration on the property, including MMI soil sampling, detailed drone-supported magnetometer surveying, and 3D IP surveying. The exploration team continues to evaluate the results of these surveys, combined with historic work completed on the property, to determine high priority targets for initial diamond drilling.

The company is excited by the great potential of these drill targets, and is looking forward to the start of diamond drilling on the McKenzie East Gold Project.

Perry Grunenberg, P.Geo, a “Qualified Person” as that term is defined under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release. Mr. Grunenberg is also a Director of the Company.

About Black Tusk Resources Inc.

Black Tusk Resources is a gold-focused Canadian exploration company with operations primarily based in the world-class Abitibi greenstone belt region of Quebec. Black Tusk currently holds 100-per-cent ownership in six separate gold and platinum/palladium properties in Canada.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management’s current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company’s limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company’s Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

