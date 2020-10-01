Honey Badger Announces Results from its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2020 - Honey Badger Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: TUF) (“Honey Badger” or the “Company”) announces the results of its 2020 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on September 30, 2020 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.



At the Meeting, shareholders duly elected the proposed nominees to be directors of the Company; namely, Chad Williams, Chad Gilfillan and Eduardo Baer, to hold office until the next annual meeting of shareholders. As well, shareholders approved a resolution to re-appoint Davidson & Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors of the Company until the next annual meeting of shareholders and to authorize the directors to fix their remuneration.

In addition, shareholders approved a special resolution to change the name of the Corporation to “Honey Badger Silver Inc.” to reflect the Company's primary focus on the acquisition, development and integration of accretive transactions of silver ounces to build the Company’s portfolio of assets. The stock symbol remains the same (TSXV: TUF). The change of name is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”). Upon receipt of all required approvals, the Company will mail a letter of transmittal to its registered shareholders to enable them to exchange their certificates for new certificates reflecting the name change.

The special resolution authorizing the Board to consolidate the Company’s common shares received 66 1/3 out of the 66 2/3 of the required votes. The Company is encouraged to revisit this motion at a later date.

The shareholders also voted in favour of a resolution re-approving the Company’s stock option plan in accordance with the policies of the TSXV. As well, approval was obtained for the creation of a new “control person” within the meaning of applicable TSXV policies. Mr. Chad Williams is now deemed to be a “control person” in accordance with the Company’s private placement financing announced August 21, 2020.

About Honey Badger Exploration Inc.

Honey Badger is a Canadian silver company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario with a strategic land position in excess of 16,800 hectares in Ontario’s prolific Historic Thunder Bay Silver District. The Company's primary focus is the acquisition, development and integration of accretive transactions of silver ounces to enhance the Company’s portfolio of assets.

The Company’s common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “TUF”.

For more detailed information, please visit us at our Corporate Website at http://www.honeybadgerexp.com.

Or contact:

Donna Yoshimatsu, Vice President, Investor Relations, at (416) 722-2456; dyoshi@honeybadgerexp.com

