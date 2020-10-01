Quartz Vein System Shows Continuity to Depth at Sassy's Westmore Gold-Silver Target

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN/

VANCOUVER, Oct. 1, 2020 - Sassy Resources Corp. ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE: SASY) is pleased to announce that vein sets recognized at surface at the Westmore gold target, including visible gold in quartz veins, have been intersected at depth in ongoing first-ever drilling at this newly-discovered gold-silver target. Westmore is part of the Company's 146 sq. km Foremore Project in Northwest B.C.'s prolific Eskay Camp.

Over 800 chip, grab, and composite samples have been collected since July over a mapped exposed surface area of 400 meters x 400 meters with initial assay results (see table below) confirming high-grade gold values in samples where visible gold was observed and not observed.

Highlights:

The associated galena plus pyrite mineralization observed on surface at Westmore has been recognized in the quartz veins subsurface and to drill hole depths to 270 meters;

Visible gold ("VG") has been noted in the first two drill holes completed to date;

Mineralized alteration zones consisting of abundant quartz veins having a stockwork-like appearance occur over drill hole widths of multiple meters;

The extent of the alteration halo consisting of increased silicification and pyrite mineralization associated with the quartz veining has been impressive and for the most part was not seen on surface;

The first two drill holes were completed from the same platform and drilled toward the south at dips of -45 degrees and -60 degrees (core lengths were 211 meters and 304.5 meters, respectively) to test sample numbers COO12623 and COO12624 (see table below).

Additional drilling is planned to test the unknown depth extent of the Westmore system.

Mr. Mark Scott, Sassy President and CEO, commented: "It is rare to have a grassroots target turn into an early-stage discovery like this after only a few months of field work followed by the first two drill holes, but this speaks to the energy and boldness of our team and the prolific nature of this district. We will push the drilling as far into the fall as possible as we have multiple high-quality targets to test thanks to extensive mapping and sampling."

Surface Sampling Returns 157 g/t Au In Metallic Check Assay

Assay results are now being received for sampled quartz veins occurring 100 meters to 300 meters south of the original surface discovery reported September 4, 2020.

Preliminary assay and check assay results at Westmore have highlighted widespread high-grade gold mineralization hosted within quartz veins occurring within the Westmore granodiorite intrusive and the overlying mafic volcanic (basalt) rocks. Sassy's approach to sampling the quartz veins has been to collect selective mineralized material from within the quartz veins at multiple sampling stations along the strike of the individual quartz veins. Where widths allow, chip samples have been collected perpendicular to the strike of the quartz veins. Samples collected typically weigh 2-3 kg. Sassy is currently in the process of verifying and checking numerous initial high-grade gold values with follow-up Metallic assay processes.

Select Westmore Composite Samples (Representative Vein Material)

Sample Number Sample Description Easting Northing Fire Assay

Au [g/t] Metallic

(Check)

Assay*

Au [g/t] Silver Assay

Ag [g/t] COO12607 Quartz vein; VG, galena**,

trace chalcopyrite, 100 m

south of original discovery 378253 6325654 175.5 157.0 44.0 COO12623 Quartz vein; VG, galena,

trace pyrite, 270 m

south of original discovery 378334 6325517 16.1 54.4 14.2 COO12511 Quartz vein; galena,

minor pyrite, discovery vein 378227 6325743 49.8 25.9 619.0 COO12507 Quartz vein; trace galena,

pyrite, 300 m south of

original discovery 378347 6325493 13.7 10.9 9.8 COO12624 Quartz vein; galena, trace

pyrite, 300 m south of

original discovery 378328 6325515 50.1 16.8 13.8

*Material for Metallic check assays was collected at immediate vicinity of original sample location. Fire assays are the original results.

**Observed disseminated-blebby galena in samples with sulphides 5% or less.

Visible gold was noted in samples COO12607 and COO12623 and the observation of visible gold resulted in positive gold grades. Equally impressive is the amount of gold occurring in samples C0012507 and COO12511 in which no visible gold was noted and observed galena and pyrite mineralization was described as trace to minimal. This implies that fine, not visible, gold also occurs in quartz veins within the Westmore intrusive and overlying mafic volcanic rocks in substantial amounts.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Sassy implemented an industry-standard QA/QC program for the field samples reported in this news release that included the insertion of blanks and standards. Samples were bagged in clear plastic bags together with pre-numbered sample tags and remained on site until transportation to the lab. Samples were transported and submitted directly by Company personnel to the MSALABS preparation facility at Terrace, B.C., for gold and multi-element analysis. Samples were crushed to 70% passing 2mm, split to 250g, and pulverized to a pulp with 85% passing 75 micrometres. The pulps were then shipped to MSALABS laboratory in Langley, B.C., where they were all analyzed for 48 elements by multi-element ICP-AES/IMS under 4-acid digestion and 50g fusion fire assay with atomic absorption finish. Samples that reported Au values over 10 g/t were re-analyzed by the gravimetric method, and those with Ag values over 100 ppm were re-analyzed by ICP-AES ore grade methods. In addition, Sassy has requested MSALABS to perform multiple check assays on coarse reject material utilizing a 500g split and to perform Metallic Screening analyses on all gold results ?10.0 g/t Au. MSALABS is an accredited lab independent of Sassy Resources.

As part of Sassy QAQC protocol, check assays of MSALABS results were performed at Actlabs laboratory in Kamloops BC. Within the group of samples selected for check assay, Sassy inserted several blanks and standards. Samples were crushed up to 80% passing 2mm, a riffle split of 500g was further pulverized to 98% passing 105 micrometres. Pulps were analysed for Au by Fire Assay (50g) with an atomic absorption finish. All Fire assays exceeding 10 g/t Au were assayed by Metallic Screen (500g) sieved at 100 mesh (149 micrometres) with assays performed on the entire +100 mesh and 2 splits of the -100 mesh fraction. A final assay is calculated based on the weight of each fraction. In addition, a 58 element + S, multi-element, 4-Acid "Near Total" Digestion assay was performed by ICP-MS. Over-limit analyses were performed for Ag by 4-Acid ICP-OES technique. Actlabs is an accredited lab independent of Sassy Resources.

Foremore Project Map

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ian Fraser, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Sassy Resources. Mr. Fraser is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Sassy Resources

Sassy Resources is an exploration stage resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade precious metal and base metal projects in North America. Its current focus is on the Foremore Gold-Silver Project located in the Eskay Camp, Liard Mining Division, in the heart of Northwest B.C.'s prolific Golden Triangle.

