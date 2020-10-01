New Placer Dome Gold Corp. Provides Kinsley and Bolo Project Updates; 32 Holes and Over 12,000 Metres Drilled in Nevada to Date

VANCOUVER, Oct. 1, 2020 - New Placer Dome Gold Corp. ("New Placer Dome" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NGLD) (OTCQB:NPDCF) (FSE: BM5) is pleased to provide the following update with respect to its intensive 2020 four-rig reverse circulation ("RC") and core drilling campaigns currently underway its flagship Kinsley Mountain and Bolo gold projects in Nevada.

To date, a total of 17 RC drill holes totaling 6,767 metres (22,200 feet) and five diamond core holes totaling 2,217 metres (7,274 feet) have been completed at Kinsley Mountain. At the Bolo Gold Project, 10 RC drill holes totaling 3,054 metres (10,020 feet) have been completed. During 2020 New Placer Dome has drilled a combined total of 32 RC and diamond core holes totaling over 12,000 metres (approximately 40,000 feet) from its Nevada gold projects.

Sample preparation is complete and assay results are expected shortly from four Bolo gold project RC drill holes (BL20-02 through BL20-05) totaling 1,033 metres. A further 1,147 Bolo gold project samples from five RC drill holes (BL20-06 through BL20-10) totaling 1,542 metres will be shipped from Nevada this week to the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in North Vancouver.

At the Kinsley Mountain project, 2,500 samples from nine RC drill holes (KMR20-004 through KMR20-009, and KMR20-015 through KMR20017) totaling 4,824 metres of drilling have recently arrived at the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in North Vancouver. These samples represent RC holes from the high-grade Western Flank Gold Zone and Kinsley Northwest Fault Big Bend areas (see New Placer Dome news release dated July 13, 2020) (Figure 1).

With the continued drilling at the Kinsley Mountain and Bolo projects and subsequent assay results, New Placer Dome will continue to have significant activity through the remainder of 2020 and into the first quarter of 2021. Over 4,000 RC drill hole samples are either in-line for gold fire assay, landed at the ALS Geochemistry North Vancouver laboratory, or ready to be shipped to the laboratory from Nevada.

Figure 1. Kinsley Mountain RC Samples Awaiting Shipment to ALS Geochemistry in North Vancouver

Max Sali, CEO and founder commented, "Our technical team continues to be encouraged by the visual indications of mineralization intersected in RC chips and drill cores. With RC and core drilling now in full swing at Kinsley Mountain and Bolo, and over 12,000 metres drilled and 4,000 samples with assays pending or on their way to the lab, we eagerly anticipate the assay results and sustained news flow through Q4 2020 and beyond. On behalf of the board, I would like to commend our team for delivering New Placer Dome's maiden work programs on time and on budget."

About New Placer Dome Gold Corp.

New Placer Dome Gold Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing gold projects in Nevada. New Placer Dome's flagship Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, located 90 km south of the Long Canyon Mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick Joint Venture), hosts Carlin-style gold mineralization, previous run of mine heap leach production, and NI 43-101 indicated resources containing 418,000 ounces of gold grading 2.63 g/t Au (4.95 million tonnes) and inferred resources containing 117,000 ounces of gold averaging 1.51 g/t Au (2.44 million tonnes)1. The Bolo Project, located 90 km northeast of Tonopah, Nevada, is another core asset, similarly hosting Carlin-style gold mineralization. New Placer Dome also owns 100% of the Troy Canyon Project, located 120 km south of Ely, Nevada. New Placer Dome is run by a strong management and technical team consisting of capital market and mining professionals with the goal of maximizing value for shareholders through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Kristopher J. Raffle, P.Geo. (BC) Principal and Consultant of APEX Geoscience Ltd. of Edmonton, AB, a Director of New Placer Dome and a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Raffle has verified the data disclosed which includes a review of the sampling, analytical and test data underlying the information and opinions contained herein.

