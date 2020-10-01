Silver Dollar Hires New Team Member for Investor Relations

Vancouver, October 1, 2020 - Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQB: SLVDF) ("Silver Dollar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an investor relations consulting agreement with Mr. Joseph Cullen.

Mr. Cullen's career has included over five years of public market experience primarily focused on the resource and technology sectors with an emphasis on investor relations and corporate finance. His previous experience also includes working for Deloitte and VMWare, as well as co-founding and managing private ventures in the financial services, environmental consultancy, and technology sectors.

Mr. Cullen will be paid a monthly fee of $5,000 and will be granted incentive stock options to acquire up to 100,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price to be determined. The Agreement may be terminated at any time without charge by either party by giving 30 days' notice.

"We would like to welcome Joe Cullen to the Silver Dollar team," said Mike Romanik, President of Silver Dollar. "We have been fortunate to generate a lot of interest in our young Company and Joe will be integral to our shareholder communications and investor awareness campaigns, particularly now that we are also trading in the United States on the OTCQB."

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on creating shareholder value by finding and developing economic precious and base metal deposits. Having completed its initial public offering in May 2020, the Company trades on the CSE under the symbol "SLV" and on the OTCQB under "SLVDF". Silver Dollar's projects are located in two of the prolific mining jurisdictions in the world and include the advanced exploration and development stage La Joya Silver Project in Durango, Mexico, and the discovery-stage Pakwash Lake and the Longlegged Lake properties in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada. The Company has an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions internationally for potential acquisition.

Joseph Cullen,

Investor Relations Manager

Direct line: (778) 919-8615

Email: joseph@silverdollarresources.com

