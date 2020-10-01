MGX Minerals Announces 94% Gold Recovery Metallurgy at Heino Gold Deposit

VANCOUVER, October 1, 2020 - MGX Minerals Inc. ("MGX" or the "Company") (CSE:XMG) (FKT:1MG) (OTC PINK:MGXMF) announces additional metallurgy results for extraction of gold from mineralized rock from the Heino Gold Deposit by ALS Global Canada. A 2kg sample taken from a 150kg bulk sample, averaging 28.8 grams per tonne gold, was crushed and run through a gravity (Knelson) concentrator ("Pan Con" in the tables below) and flotation circuit with a 94.1% total recovery of gold and 5.9% gold reporting to tailings.

KM6240-02 Heino Surface Composite Overall Metallurgical Balance Product Weight Assay - percent or g/tonne Distribution - percent % grams Pb Zn Fe S Ag Au Pb Zn Fe S Ag Au Pan Con 0.8 16.5 2.22 1.08 43.2 34.6 644 2344 10.3 2.5 5.2 7.8 26.6 68.2 Bulk Ro Con 1 6.7 131.9 1.56 3.65 39.8 32.5 158 101 58.0 68.9 38.1 58.6 52.1 23.5 Bulk Ro Con 2 2.2 43.4 0.32 1.52 25.2 20.2 42 14.0 3.9 9.4 7.9 12.0 4.6 1.1 Bulk Ro Con 3 1.3 25.5 0.25 0.75 19.5 14.2 32 15.7 1.8 2.7 3.6 5.0 2.0 0.7 Bulk Ro Con 4 1.4 28.4 0.21 0.41 15.4 9.47 26 13.5 1.7 1.7 3.2 3.7 1.8 0.7 Bulk Ro Tail 87.5 1720.4 0.05 0.06 3.4 0.55 3 1.93 24.3 14.8 42.0 12.9 12.9 5.9 Feed 100.0 1966.1 0.18 0.36 7.0 3.72 20 28.8 100 100 100 100 100 100 KM6240-02 Heino Surface Composite Cumulative Metallurgical Balance Cumulative Cum. Weight Assay - percent or g/tonne Distribution - percent Product % grams Pb Zn Fe S Ag Au Pb Zn Fe S Ag Au Product 1 0.8 16.5 2.22 1.08 43.2 34.6 644 2344 10.3 2.5 5.2 7.8 26.6 68.2 Product 2 6.7 131.9 1.56 3.65 39.8 32.5 158 101 58.0 68.9 38.1 58.6 52.1 23.5 Product 2 to 3 8.9 175.3 1.25 3.12 36.2 29.5 129 79.3 61.9 78.3 46.1 70.6 56.7 24.5 Product 2 to 4 10.2 200.8 1.13 2.82 34.1 27.5 117 71.3 63.7 81.0 49.7 75.6 58.7 25.2 Product 2 to 5 11.7 229.2 1.01 2.52 31.8 25.3 106 64.1 65.4 82.7 52.8 79.3 60.5 25.9 Product 6 87.5 1720.4 0.05 0.06 3.4 0.55 3 1.93 24.3 14.8 42.0 12.9 12.9 5.9 Feed 100.0 1966.1 0.18 0.36 7.0 3.72 20 28.8 100 100 100 100 100 100 Grav + Flot Con 12.5 246 1.09 2.43 32.5 25.9 142 217 75.7 85.2 58.0 87.1 87.1 94.1

Qualified Person

Andris Kikauka (P. Geo.), Vice President of Exploration for MGX Minerals, has prepared, reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this press release. Mr. Kikauka is a non-independent Qualified Person within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Advisors

Kingsdale Advisors is acting as strategic shareholder and communications advisor and Norton Rose Fulbright Canada LLP is acting as legal advisor to MGX Minerals Inc.

About MGX Minerals Inc.

MGX Minerals is a Canadian resource and technology company.

