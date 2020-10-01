Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Newmont Announces Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call

14:55 Uhr  |  Business Wire

Newmont Corp. (NYSE: NEM, TSX: NGT) (Newmont or the Company) today announced it will report third quarter 2020 operations and financial results before the market opens on Thursday, October 29, 2020 and will hold a conference call at 12 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Mountain Time) the same day. The earnings call will also be carried on the Company’s website.

Conference Call Details

Dial-In Number

855.209.8210

Intl Dial-In Number

412.317.5213

Conference Name

Newmont

Replay Number

877.344.7529

Intl Replay Number

412.317.0088

Replay Access Code

10148282

Webcast Details
Title: Newmont Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
URL: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2626338/3D19516266F04B6CBE6671286959419C

The third quarter 2020 results will be available before the market opens on Thursday, October 29, 2020 on the “Investor Relations” section of the Company’s website, www.newmont.com. Additionally, the conference call will be archived for a limited time on the Company’s website.

About Newmont

Newmont is the world’s leading gold company and a producer of copper, silver, zinc and lead. The Company’s world-class portfolio of assets, prospects and talent is anchored in favorable mining jurisdictions in North America, South America, Australia and Africa. Newmont is the only gold producer listed in the S&P 500 Index and is widely recognized for its principled environmental, social and governance practices. The Company is an industry leader in value creation, supported by robust safety standards, superior execution and technical expertise. Newmont was founded in 1921 and has been publicly traded since 1925.



Contact

Media Contact
Eric Colby 303.837.5724 eric.colby@newmont.com

Investor Contact
Jessica Largent 303.837.5484 jessica.largent@newmont.com


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Newmont Corp.

Newmont Corp.
Bergbau
USA
853823
US6516391066
www.newmont.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap