Xander Resources Exploration Update on Fenelon and Val D'or Properties

Vancouver, October 1, 2020 - Xander Resources Inc. (TSXV:XND) (FSE:1XI) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on the fall geological program on its two well-positioned properties in Fenelon and Val d'Or, Quebec.

Stripping overburden and channel sampling on the Blue Ribbon property in Fenelon, near the Wallbridge Mining (TSXV:WM) discovery, has located the shear zone discovered by government geologist Jerome Remick in 1969. Remick described the shear zone with native gold in ankerite-quartz with minor sulphides (pyrite and chalcopyrite).

Following further stripping of the shear zone pads will be constructed for drilling later this fall. The Company has completed a UAV Drone Magnetometric survey of the area in order to provide a better geological interpretation of this historical surface gold showing on the property.

On the Company's Val d'Or Senneville northern claims, which expand over 90 kms and are contiguous to Monarch Gold (TXSV:MQR) to the north, and Probe Metals (TSXV:PRB) to the south and close to CI Investments (TSXV:QXM); all of which have had recent discoveries in the Val d'Or east area. The Company plans to expand its summer program and complete a Magnetometric survey on the Pascalis/ Lanaudiere which has a 7 km northwest-trending volcanic contact zone.

On the Company's Senneville southern claims the Company is waiting for completion of 3-dimensional modeling of historical drill holes with significant gold values in order to determine the best areas to drill later this fall and employ down hole geophysics to a depth of 250 metres in at least two holes.

Xander would like to thank the exploration crews for the summer exploration programs on its Fenelon and Val d'Or projects in Quebec. It has been a very difficult and different year as contract crews have been stretched to their limits with COVID-19 limitations early this spring and now have to deal with new realities during close-quarter field work.

