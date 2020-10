Aurania Resources Announces C$10M Offering

Toronto, October 1, 2020 - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that further to its previously announced overnight marketed public offering (the "Offering") of units of the Company (the "Offered Units") on September 30, 2020, it has entered into an underwriting agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation ("CFCC"), as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, and including Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners Inc., Eight Capital, Haywood Securities Inc., and Raymond James Ltd (collectively with CFCC, the "Underwriters") to sell 2,330,000 Offered Units at a price to the public of C$4.30 per Offered Unit (the "Offering Price") for gross proceeds of C$10,019,000. Each Offered Unit is comprised of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one-half Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant shall entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at C$5.50 at any time on or before the date which is 24 months after the Closing Date.

The Company has granted to the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable in whole or in part, in the sole discretion of the Underwriters, for a period of 30 days from and including the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 349,500 Offered Units at the Offering Price. If the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full, the additional total gross proceeds to the Company will be approximately C$1.5 million.

The Offered Units will be offered by way of a short form prospectus in Canada in the provinces of Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta and in the United States under a private placement. The Offered Units will not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons except under Rule 144A or Regulation D or in such other manner as to not require registration under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The Offered Units may also be offered in those jurisdictions outside of Canada and the United States as agreed to by the Company and the Underwriters provided that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises and the Company does not thereafter become subject to continuous disclosure obligations in such jurisdictions.

The Offering is expected to close on or about October 14, 2020 (the "Closing Date") and will be subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange of the listing of the Common Shares and Warrants comprising the Units.

Anticipated use of the proceeds of the Offering are for exploration and development expenditures at the Company's Lost Cities - Cutucu Project in Ecuador, initial exploration in adjacent Peru and for working capital and general corporate purposes. As stated in its September 14, 2020 press release, the Company has commenced drilling on the Tsenken N2 copper-silver target and plans to continue its drill program in southeastern Ecuador throughout the coming months.

The preliminary short form prospectus is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. Alternatively, a written prospectus relating to the Offering may be obtained upon request by contacting the Company or Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation in Canada, attention: Equity Capital Markets, 181 University Avenue, Suite 1500, Toronto, ON, M5H 3M7, email: ecmcanada@cantor.com.

The Offered Units and securities underlying them, have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the "United States" or to "U. S. person" (as such terms are defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirement of the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the Offered Units in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. The Offered Units have not been approved or disapproved by any regulatory authority, nor has any such authority passed upon by the accuracy or adequacy of the prospectus pursuant to which the Offering will be conducted.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Information on Aurania and technical reports are available at www.aurania.com and www.sedar.com, as well as on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/auranialtd/, Twitter at https://twitter.com/auranialtd, and LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/aurania-resources-ltd-.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information that involves substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties, most of which are beyond the control of Aurania. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe Aurania's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that Aurania or its management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to Aurania, Aurania provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to the anticipated size of the Offering, the anticipated Offering Price, the entering into of the underwriting agreement, the anticipated Closing Date and the completion of the Offering, the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the Offering, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange,, Aurania's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the corporation's portfolio, treasury, management team and enhanced capital markets profile, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, regulatory, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate indigenous peoples, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in Aurania's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although Aurania believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Aurania disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

