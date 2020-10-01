Ucore & Innovation Metals Corp. Applaud White House Executive Order to Establish a U.S. Critical-Minerals Supply Chain

Halifax, October 1, 2020 - Ucore Rare Metals Inc. (TSXV: UCU) (OTCQX: UURAF) ("Ucore" or the "Company") and its wholly owned subsidiary, Innovation Metals Corp. ("IMC"), applaud the new Executive Order from the United States Federal Government directing the enhancement of North American supply chains for critical minerals. The September 30, 2020 U.S. Presidential Executive Order, entitled, 'Executive Order on Addressing the Threat to the Domestic Supply Chain from Reliance on Critical Minerals from Foreign Adversaries,' directs the upgrade of U.S. mining and production capabilities amid threats from foreign adversaries and overreliance on Chinese supply chains and specifically addresses rare-earth elements ("REEs").



"Our dependence on one country, the People's Republic of China (China), for multiple critical minerals is particularly concerning. The United States now imports 80 percent of its rare earth elements directly from China, with portions of the remainder indirectly sourced from China through other countries. In the 1980s, the United States produced more of these elements than any other country in the world, but China used aggressive economic practices to strategically flood the global market for rare earth elements and displace its competitors. Since gaining this advantage, China has exploited its position in the rare earth elements market by coercing industries that rely on these elements to locate their facilities, intellectual property, and technology in China. For instance, multiple companies were forced to add factory capacity in China after it suspended exports of processed rare earth elements to Japan in 2010, threatening that country's industrial and defense sectors and disrupting rare earth elements prices worldwide."

President Donald J. Trump

The White House

September 30, 2020

The Executive Order requests that agencies consider funding for mining projects through multiple legislative mechanisms as well as potential trade actions. Ucore has long suggested that additional funding for U.S.-based critical-materials supplies - including the Company's 100% owned Bokan Mountain Heavy Rare-Earth Elements Project ("Bokan Mountain") in Southeast Alaska, USA - is a critical pillar of any meaningful, long-term strategy to establish critical-material independence in North America.

"I am extremely pleased that the U.S. Federal Government is making explicit efforts to create a secure, long-term U.S. supply chain for critical minerals," commented Pat Ryan, Ucore's Chairman and interim Chief Executive Officer. "For too long the United States has failed to address the risky trade-off between supply dependency and lower costs. Ucore and IMC applaud the Executive Order as it demonstrates the U.S. government's appreciation and understanding of this time-sensitive imperative."

Ucore Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Michael Schrider, P.E. stated, "This Executive Order potentially creates a path for increased production of REEs in the U.S. and an end to U.S. military reliance on Chinese supply chains. A strong America cannot be dependent on imports from foreign adversaries for the critical minerals that are essential to maintaining economic and military strength in the 21st Century. Ucore believes that this Executive Order could potentially support the mine development of Bokan Mountain, in addition to our ongoing RapidSX REE technology development work for the commercial-scale separation of both heavy REEs ("HREEs") and light REEs ("LREEs") on U.S. soil."

