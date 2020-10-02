White Rock Minerals Ltd: Commences Trading on OTCQX

Ballarat, Australia - White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) (OTCMKTS:WRMCF) is pleased to announce that its ordinary shares are now trading on the US-based OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol of WRMCF. The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets on which 11,000 U.S. and global securities trade. Trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. White Rock's ordinary shares will continue to trade on the ASX under the symbol WRM.This important step in the growth aspirations for the Company follows on from the significant interest shown by North American Investors in White Rock's recent equity raising1 and trading on the ASX since. This step is part of White Rock's strategy to raise awareness of the Company's high-grade silver - zinc - gold - lead VMS and gold IRGS project at Red Mountain in central Alaska, USA, of natural interest to many North American investors.The OTCQX Best Market provides value and convenience to U.S. investors, brokers and institutions seeking to trade WRMCF. The OTCQX Best Market is OTC Markets Group's premier market for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To be eligible, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, be current in their disclosure, and have a professional third-party sponsor introduction.The OTCQX Market aims to provide current and potential North American investors with appropriate accessibility and liquidity to invest in the Company. The OTCQX Market provides White Rock access to one of the largest investment markets in the world at nominal cost, with no additional compliance requirements, compared to traditional major exchanges.Existing ordinary shares of White Rock will be traded on the OTCQX Market and North American investors will be able to find real-time Level 2 quotes and market information on the otcmarkets.com website under the symbol "WRMCF".Three key advantages for North American investors are:1) Trades and settlements are in US Dollars (USD),2) Trading in the North American time zone; and3) The OTCQX share is the same class of Ordinary Share to ASX traded stock (ASX:WRM), not a synthetic. The shares are simply registered in two different Registries.Cross-trading will assist the North American investor to participate in the White Rock story, especially as it progresses with its current exploration program at its large IRGS gold anomaly at the Last Chance Prospect in Alaska.





White Rock Minerals Ltd. (ASX:WRM) is a diversified explorer and near-stage producer, headquartered in Ballarat, Victoria. The Company's flagship exploration project is Red Mountain in central Alaska. At Red Mountain, there are already two high grade zinc - silver - gold - lead VMS deposits, with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 9.1 million tonnes @ 12.9% ZnEq for 1.1 million tonnes of contained zinc equivalent. The Company is also exploring its recently discovered large intrusion related gold anomaly at Last Chance, also located in the Tintina gold belt of Alaska, home to multi-million gold ounce deposits like Pogo, Fort Knox and the Donlin Project. The Company also has the Mt Carrington project, located near Drake, in Northern NSW, which is a near-production precious metals asset with a resource of 341,000 ounces of gold and 23.2 million ounces of silver on an approved mining lease, and with a Gold First PFS and JORC Reserve. White Rock Minerals is listed on the Australian Stock Exchange.



OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM) operates a financial marketplace for 10,000 United States and global securities through the broker of their choice. Through its OTC Link ATS, the Company directly link a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services for a spectrum of securities. the Company organizes these securities into three marketplaces to inform investors of opportunities and risks: OTCQX, the best marketplace with qualified companies; OTCQB, the venture stage marketplace with the United States reporting Companies; and OTC Pink, the open marketplace with variable Reporting companies. The OTCQX marketplace offers the informed and trading for the United States and global companies. The OTCQB marketplace offers informed trading for securities of smaller or developing companies that are reporting to a United States regulator (SEC, Bank, or Insurance). The OTC Pink marketplace offers trading in a spectrum of equity securities through any broker.





For further information, contact: Matthew Gill or Shane Turner Phone: +61-3-5331-4644 Email: info@whiterockminerals.com.au www.whiterockminerals.com.au For Media and Broker queries: Peta Baldwin Phone: +61-455-081-008 Cannings Purple Email: pbaldwin@canningspurple.com.au