RETRANSMISSION: Sienna Resources Commences Operations on the Kuusamo PGE-Ni-Cu-Co Project in Finland

Vancouver, October 2, 2020 - Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has commenced operations on the Kuusamo project in Finland. This project is bordering the 'LK' PGE-Ni-Cu Project being advanced by Palladium One Mining Inc. The highly prospective Kuusamo project hosts similar styles of mineralization located within the same mafic intrusive complex and along trend of the mineralization at LK. Both the Kuusamo and LK projects show Ni-Cu-Co-PGE enriched sulfide horizons near the base of a mafic intrusive complex. Geologic maps of the area depicting this horizon show that it extends for nearly 30 kilometers along strike within the reservation areas. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.





Jason Gigliotti, President of Sienna Resources, stated, "We are very pleased to have commenced operations on the Kuusamo PGE-Ni-Cu-Co Project. There has been a lot of excitement in in the past few days in this area as Palladium One announced a major discovery on its LK project bordering Sienna (September 29, 2020). This project is highly prospective for PGE-Ni-Cu-Co and shares similar stratigraphy to the LK project we border. Not only is this project now underway, we expect to commence operations in Norway on our gold project and in Ontario on our PGE project bordering Generation Mining Ltd.'s Marathon PGE deposit. One other aspect that also should not be overlooked is that Sienna has multiple lithium claims in the Clayton Valley, Nevada. At the recent Battery Day held by Tesla (September 22, 2020), Elon Musk stated he is planning to secure Nevada lithium claims to supply his Gigafactory. This could be a significant game changer for all Nevada lithium projects. Clearly the remainder of 2020 will be a very active at a time when Sienna is fully financed for all is projects."

Kuusamo Project Overview. Ni-Cu-Co-PGE mineralization on the Kuusamo property is hosted by the Koillismaa Layered Igneous Complex ("KLIC"), a 2.4-2.5 billion year old layered mafic intrusive complex located in north-central Finland. The KLIC forms part of an east-west trending belt of similar intrusions and nickel, copper and PGE deposits that cross through Finland and into Russia.

Ni-Cu-Co-PGE-enriched magmatic sulfide mineralization occurs near the base of the KLIC and has been mapped and drilled throughout the area. The Kuusamo Project covers substantial parts of the base of the KLIC and records show that at least five target areas have been drilled historically within the Kuusamo Project over the past 50 years, with most activity taking place in 1973, followed by drilling in 1997 and again from 2000-2005. However, almost all of the historic drilling was shallow, with most holes having reached depths of only 50-75 meters. Multiple phases of airborne and ground geophysical surveys have also been run across portions of the Project, with the data having been compiled by and acquired from the Geological Survey of Finland (GTK).





The technical contents of this release were approved by Greg Thomson, PGeo, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Sienna Resources

Sienna Resources Inc. is focused on exploring for and developing high-grade deposits in politically stable, environmentally responsible and ethical mining jurisdictions. Sienna is partnered with an NYSE listed mining company on three separate projects in Scandinavia including the past-producing Bleka & Vekselmyr Orogenic Gold Projects in Southern Norway which are both greenstone-hosted gold systems, the Kuusamo platinum group elements (PGE) project in Finland directly bordering the LK Project being advanced by Palladium One Mining Inc., and the Platinum-Palladium-Nickel Slättberg Project in Southern Sweden. In North America, Sienna's projects include the Marathon North Platinum-Palladium Property in Northern Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.'s 7.1-million-ounce palladium-equivalent Marathon Deposit. Sienna also has the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nevada, home to the only lithium brine basin in production in North America, in the direct vicinity of Albemarle Corp's Silver Peak deposit and Tesla Motors Inc.'s Gigafactory. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

The company has granted six million incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of 9.5 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The options have been granted in accordance with the company's stock option plan.

