Great Thunder Gold Changes U.S. Ticker Symbol, Seeks Trading on OTCQB Venture Market

Vancouver, October 2, 2020 - Great Thunder Gold Corp. (CSE: GTG) (OTC Pink: GTGFF) (FSE: M4KQ) ("Great Thunder" or the "Company") is pleased to report it has applied for trading in the United States on the OTCQB Venture Market and, in conjunction, DTC eligibility.

Application to Trade on the OTCQB

Great Thunder's application to trade on the OTCQB is anticipated to provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for our U.S. shareholders and potential investors. With enhanced reporting requirements and greater transparency, approval for trading on OTCQB would also provide exemptions from the U.S. state securities laws or "blue sky" exemptions which may help to further increase liquidity and expand investment advisors' ability to research and recommend investment in Great Thunder Gold.

Application for DTC Eligibility

In conjunction with its OTCQB application, the Company is also applying for approval from the Depository Trust Company to make the Company's common shares eligible to clear electronically and settle through DTC. This approval would further facilitate trading in the United States.

New U.S. Trading Symbol

The Company's request to change its U.S. trading symbol from MLBVF to GTGFF has been approved.

Quote from CEO

Great Thunder's President & CEO, Blair Naughty, commented, "With gold stabilizing at all time highs and its possibility to maintain and increase these high levels in the years ahead, and with GTG's first drill program about to commence on properties situated in, around, and on-trend to exciting deposits and discoveries, we want to assure our U.S. investors that we will strive to make it seamless to invest in our company. Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market will broaden our reach, and make it as smooth as possible for investors within North America to join us on our journey. This enhanced listing will play a vital part in our corporate developments."

About Great Thunder Gold

Great Thunder Gold is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on exploration and development along the Detour Gold trend in Quebec. The Company is one of the largest mineral claim holders next to the leading Wallbridge Mining (post-completed merger with Balmoral Resources).

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Great Thunder Gold Corp.

"Blair Naughty"

President & CEO

Investor Relations

Email: info@greatthundergold.com

Direct Line: (236) 513-4653

www.greatthundergold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this news release and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/65090