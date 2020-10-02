Inflection Resources Appoints Mr. John Wenger as Chief Financial Officer

Vancouver, October 2, 2020 - Inflection Resources Ltd. (CSE: AUCU) (FSE: 5VJ) (the "Company" or "Inflection") is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. John Wenger, CPA, CA as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Wenger is currently Vice-President, Corporate Strategy and Chief Financial Officer of Contact Gold Corp., and previously served as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of Pilot Gold for six years, where he was part of a management team that raised over $100 million, and successfully completed multiple property transaction deals and acquisitions. Mr. Wenger worked for Ernst & Young LLP from 2001 to 2011 where he acquired considerable experience in financial reporting for both Canadian and U.S. publicly listed companies, primarily in the mining industry. Mr. Wenger has been a Chartered Professional Accountant with the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia since 2006.

The Company has granted 250,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") to Mr. Wenger. Each Option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.47 for a five-year term, such Options to vest six months after the date of grant. The Options are subject to the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange.

Frankfurt Stock Exchange Listing

The Company also wishes to announce that it has completed a listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and now trades under the symbol "5VJ". The listing of Inflection's shares on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange should facilitate the broadening of the Company's shareholder base within the European investing community.

About Inflection Resources Ltd.

Inflection is a technically driven gold and gold-copper focused mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "AUCU" with projects in Eastern Australia. The Company is systematically drill testing a large portfolio of projects in Northern New South Wales and in Queensland.

The Company is exploring for large gold and copper-gold deposits in the northern interpreted extension of the Macquarie Arc, part of the Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales. The Macquarie Arc is Australia's premier porphyry gold-copper province being host to Newcrest Mining's Cadia Valley deposits, the CMOC Northparkes deposits and Evolution Mining's Cowal deposits plus numerous active exploration prospects including the Boda Project, the recent discovery made by Alkane Resources.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release includes certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding future capital expenditures, anticipated content, commencement, and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Company's projects and mineral properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and other factors include, among others, statements as to the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, including the Company's exploration plans. the proposed expenditures for exploration work thereon, the ability of the Company to obtain sufficient financing to fund its business activities and plans, delays in obtaining governmental and regulatory approvals (including of the Canadian Securities Exchange), permits or financing, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, the Company's limited operating history, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims, environmental issues and liabilities, as well as those factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's prospectus dated June 12, 2020 and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company's profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking statements in this presentation or incorporated by reference herein, except as otherwise required by law.

