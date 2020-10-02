Sirios Resources Inc. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on October 6th

MONTREAL, Oct. 02, 2020 - Sirios Resources Inc. (TSX-V: SOI), based in Montreal, focused on mining exploration gold projects in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, with its flagship project Cheechoo, announces today that Dominique Doucet, CEO and founder, will present live at Virtual Investor Conferences on October 6th.



Date: Tuesday, October 6th

Time: 11:30 a.m.

Link: https://bit.ly/32Nlckl

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event. It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recently, Sirios Resources announced the remaining assay results of the drilling campaign completed in March on the Cheechoo gold property at Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. The results, just like the previous ones, are promising: 10.3 g/t Au over 12.1 m and 19.5 g/t Au over 7.5 m outside of the resources estimate at Cheechoo. The first resource estimate of the Cheechoo project, published in December 2019 and based on an open-pit model, resulted in an inferred resource of 1.6 million ounces of gold hosted in 71.0 million tonnes, at an average grade of 0.69 grams of gold per tonne, with a waste to ore strip ratio of 1.1: 1. All Cheechoo press releases can be consulted here.

About Sirios Resources

Pioneer in the discovery of significant gold deposits in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, Canada. Sirios focuses mainly on its Cheechoo gold discovery while actively exploring the auriferous potential of its other properties.

About the Cheechoo property

Sirios’ 100% owned Cheechoo property is located in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay region of Quebec, approximately 800 km north of Montreal, 200 km east of Wemindji and less than 10 km from Newmont’s ?l?onore gold mine. The property contains the Cheechoo deposit with its maiden NI43-101 resource estimate of 1.6 million ounces gold with a strong potential of increase.

About Virtual Investor Conferences?

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.



A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACTS:

Sirios Resources

Dominique Doucet

CEO and Founder

(514) 918-2867

ddoucet@sirios.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com