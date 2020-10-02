Santa Fe Gold Appoints New CFO And Corporate Secretary

ALBUQUERQUE, Oct. 02, 2020 - Santa Fe Gold Corp. (OTCBB: SFEG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Steve Antol, as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, which became effective on July 7, 2020.



Stephen J. Antol, age 77, previously served as the El Capitan Precious Metals Inc. Chief Financial Officer from November 2004 to May 2007 and from April 2009 to March 2020. The Company is currently inactive.

Mr. Antol has been a consultant to Santa Fe Gold Corp. since mid-2005 when he was retained by prior management to assist in bringing the Company current in its accounting and financial reporting with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. He remained as a consultant to the company assisting in the financial quarterly and annual reports and the annual audits. Effective July 7, 2020, Mr. Antol was appointed chief financial officer for the Company.

Mr. Antol received a Bachelor of Arts degree from Michigan State University in December 1968 and became a licensed Certified Public Accountant in mid-1970. He no longer practices as a licensed CPA. Mr. Antol also has four and a half years audit and tax experience with two major certified public accounting firms in Phoenix, Arizona.

In mid-1973 Mr. Antol left the public accounting sector and entered the business sector as controller for a multi-state retailer. From mid-1975 to mid-1987 he was employed by Giant Industries, Inc., an independent refiner and marketer of petroleum products, in such capacities as Corporate Controller and later as Corporate Treasurer. As the controller, he oversaw the company installing its first internal data processing system. The company expanded from revenue of $40 million to $325 million in revenue during his tenure. During this period of time the company also completed a $60 million refinery acquisition in New Mexico.

During the period mid-1987 to November 2004, Mr. Antol rendered services as a consultant chief financial officer for a number of small and medium-size businesses, both public and private companies requiring technical expertise on a limited and/or recurring basis. Also, during this period worked closely with a Phoenix CPA firm on a $10 million dollar IPO and 1990 to mid-1992 was hired as chief financial officer for a Phoenix high end furniture retail store that had to close during the economic downturn in 1992.

Mr. Antol replaced Frank Mueller as CFO. Mr. Mueller became the manager of mining operations for Santa Fe Gold.

Forward Looking Statements

