Fabled Copper Corp. Launches Online Marketing and Awareness Program

Vancouver, October 2, 2020 - Fabled Copper Corp. (TSXV:FCO.V) ("Fabled" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it is implementing an online marketing and awareness program through Agora Internet Relations Corp. ("AGORA").

The Company will receive significant exposure through millions of content brand insertions and extensive search engine marketing on the AGORACOM network over the next 12 months. In addition, exclusive sponsorships of invaluable digital properties such as AGORACOM TV, the AGORACOM home page and the AGORACOM Twitter account will serve to significantly raise the brand awareness of the Company among investors.

Peter J. Hawley, President and CEO stated, "AGORA has proven to be a leader in the online marketing space. We are delighted to have retained their services to expand our presence in the resource sector."

Shares for Services Program

The Company intends to issue shares to AGORA in exchange for the online advertising, marketing and branding services. Pursuant to the terms of the service agreement, the Company will pay a total fee of $75,000 + HST, to be paid by way of common shares of the Company as follows:

- $15,000 + HST Shares for Services due upon commencement effective October 1, 2020 for initial set up of HUB, marketing materials and search engine programs;

- $15,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of Third Month January 1, 2021;

- $15,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of Sixth Month April 1, 2021;

- $15,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of Ninth Month July 1, 2021;

- $15,000 + HST Shares for Services at end of Twelfth Month September 30, 2021.

Per TSX Venture Policy 4.3 (Section 6.1), the deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date the services are provided to the Company in each period and be based upon the undiscounted market price of the Company's common shares at the relevant time.

The term of the agreement is for 12 months effective immediately.

The agreement and issuance of shares is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About AGORACOM

AGORACOM is the pioneer of online marketing, broadcasting, conferences and investor relations services to North American small and mid-cap public companies, with more than 300 companies served. AGORACOM is the home of more than 7.7 million investors that visited 55.2 million times and read over 600 million pages of information over the last 10 years. The average visit of 8min 43sec is more than double that of global financial sites, which can be attributed to the implementation and enforcement of the strongest moderation rules in the industry.

About Fabled

On July 15, 2020, Fabled announced that it has entered into a letter of intent for a proposed transaction under which Fabled will be granted the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Maria silver-gold mine in the State of Chihuahua, Mexico. In addition, Fabled has existing copper properties, Muskwa and ChurchKey, located in Northern British Columbia.

