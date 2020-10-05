Max Resource Appoints Global Investment Banker Rahim Kassim-Lakha as Strategic Corporate Advisor

Vancouver, October 5, 2020 - Max Resource Corp. (TSXV: MXR) (OTC Pink: MXROF) (FSE: M1D2) ("Max" or the "Company"), a leading copper-silver exploration company focused on South American assets, is pleased to announce the appointment of Rahim Kassim-Lakha as Strategic Advisor.

Mr. Kassim-Lakha, founder and CEO of Blue Sail Capital, brings over 24 years global investing and capital markets expertise, and M&A advisory. He has been instrumental in more than $5 billion of transactions. Mr. Kassim-Lakha served in senior and executive roles for Fidelity Capital, US Global, GMP, National Bank, Desjardins and Salman Partners.

Max's CESAR copper-silver project in Colombia is now attracting major and mid-tier miners alike, following less than a year of exploration. Max has executed a number of non-exclusive confidentiality agreements ("CA"), including those with a major copper producer and another global miner.

Mr. Kassim-Lakha will act as special advisor to the CEO and the Board of Directors to evaluate financial interest and/or enter into a business arrangement with a party or parties under a CA. The rationale is to maximize shareholder value.

This will allow the Max team to focus on exploration activities on both the CESAR project in Colombia, and the recently acquired RT Gold Property in Peru. Both are unique opportunities with large-scale discovery potential.

"Using their first mover advantage, the Max team has demonstrated CESAR's district-scale potential, receiving interest on a global scale. Max is strategically poised to take full advantage of high demand metals, copper and silver. I am delighted to assist in this remarkable opportunity," stated Mr. Kassim-Lakha.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I am privileged to welcome Rahim, with his exceptional track record of delivering corporate development in the public markets," stated Brett Matich, President and CEO of Max.

"Max will continue its aggressive field programs and focus on expanding its landholdings of the CESAR copper-silver project. In addition, the program will include interpretation of seismic data and identifying the presence of copper at depth from historical oil & gas drill chips and core," he concluded.

Option Grant

Mr. Kassim-Lakha has been granted options (the "Options") to purchase 500,000 common shares in the Company at a price $0.21 per share, good for five years, with certain conditions.

About Max Resource Corp.

Max Resource Corp. is advancing its stratabound Kupferschiefer type CESAR copper-silver project in Colombia and its newly acquired RT Gold property in Peru. Both have potential for the discovery of large-scale mineral deposits attractive to major mining and exploration Companies worldwide.

