Roscan Gold Discovers Major New Gold Mineralized Trend at Kandiole North, Including a 1,500m Gold Mineralized Strike Length

Toronto, October 5, 2020 - RosCan Gold Corp. (TSXV: ROS) (FSE: 2OJ) (OTC Pink: RCGCF) ("Roscan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that recent exploration results have outlined a Newly Discovered Mineralized Trend (Figure 1), which contains the Kandiole North Discovery (KN1) (Figure 2). This new Major Mineralized Trend lies parallel to the Major Mankouke Trend. Kandiole North (KN1)(Figure 3), which is the first of potentially many gold bearing mineralization zones within this new trend, extends for an estimated 1,500m to date, and returned high grades very close to surface (Table 1).

The 1,500m mineralized zone at Kandiole North is open in all directions and Figure 3 shows the potential to extend it another 2,000m with further drilling. There are 2 additional very exciting but early stage high-grade zones to the South East (KN2) and South West (KN3) of Kandiole North (Figure 1). We will be following up on these new finds and testing multiple targets along this new trend of mineralization at Kandiole North. While very early stage, there is another potential mineralized trend which potentially extends approximately 6km from the Kandiole SE Zone (KN2) to Kabaya Target (Figure 1 & Figure 2).

Key Major New Discovery Highlights:

Kandiole North Major Gold Mineralization Trend

Kandiole North Zone (KN1) of 1,500m and potential extension to 3,500m

KN 2 and KN 3 Zones with high grades

Kandiole North Parallel Trend (KN2 Zone to Kabaya) which is approximately 6km

Air Core Drilling Highlights - Kandiole North Zones:

53.6 gpt gold over 2m from drill hole ACKAN20-350 from 14m

24.0 gpt gold over 2m from drill hole ACKAN20-345 from 10m

8.76 gpt gold over 4m from drill hole ACKAN20-826 from 7m Including 33.4gpt over 1m from 7m

And 1.96 gpt gold over 14m from 15m Including 4.70gpt over 4m from 25m



7.48 gpt gold over 2m from drill hole ACKAN20-547 from 36m

4.56 gpt gold over 2m from drill hole ACKAN20-552 from 16m

3.02 gpt gold over 2m from drill hole ACKAN20-782 from 20m

2.51 gpt gold over 16m from drill hole ACKAN20-471 from 24m

2.03 gpt gold over 14m from drill hole ACKAN20-647 from 36m Including 6.66 gpt gold over 2m from 40m



1.86 gpt gold over 12m from drill hole ACKAN20-646 from 36m

1.73 gpt gold over 6m from drill hole ACKAN20-644 from 40m

1.67 gpt gold over 4m from drill hole ACKAN20-741 from 46m

1.58 gpt gold over 10m from drill hole ACKAN20-603 from 34m

1.52 gpt gold over 14m from drill hole ACKAN20-787 from 34m

1.19 gpt gold over 8m from drill hole ACKAN20-499 from 34m

1.14 gpt gold over 4m from drill hole ACKAN20-637 from 24m

1.14 gpt gold over 6m from drill hole ACKAN20-788 from 6m

Notes: 1: True width yet to be determined, 2: Table 1 - Assay Highlights, 3: No top-cut 4: All holes are 270 degree Azimuth and -50 degree Inclination 5: 2m internal dilution.

Nana Sangmuah, President and CEO, stated, "We are excited by the very positive exploration results received to date on this newly outlined major trend outside our main Mankouke South Discovery. The identification of several mineralized structures on our Kandiole North tenement confirms the significant potential of our land package. We are encouraged by the progress being made to turn our priority targets into discoveries.

There are multiple targets within this large trend and confirming this initial 1,500m of mineralization is a great start as we continue to follow up with RC and DD to establish the boundaries of the mineralized structures. Additionally, the two very high-grade zones KN2 and KN3 of the Kandiole North Mineralization Trend are very encouraging and our technical team on the ground is very excited about the overall potential of the Kandiole North Permit."

At present we are diamond drilling at Mankouke South, as well as other target areas of the land package, and will update the market with drill results in the near future. In October, we will be conducting a high resolution Airborne Survey to confirm and further define Regional Structures.

To evaluate our high priority Regional Targets such as Kandiole North, we are adopting the same procedures as our Mankouke South Discovery, using Air Core drilling to first test the termite anomalies. When significant results are returned, such as seen at Southern Mankouke and now at Kandiole North, additional follow up AC fence drilling will be done to define strike and grade consistency of mineralization. RC and DD are subsequently initiated to determine depth potential.

These initial 499 AC holes allowed us to observe consistent high grades over a significant interval of 1,500m and the fact that several of the AC holes ended in mineralization bodes extremely well for follow up RC and DD drilling, as well as additional step-out drilling to extend the trend beyond 1,500m and potentially find more new mineralized structures in the surrounding area.

Figure 1: Plan View delineating the Newly Mineralization Regional Trend and Mankouke Trend



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/65112_9bdea30434ae29fd_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Plan View Confirmed 1,500m Trend of Mineralization at Kandiole North



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/65112_9bdea30434ae29fd_003full.jpg

Figure 3: Plan View of Kandiole North with High-Grade Intercepts



To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/65112_9bdea30434ae29fd_004full.jpg

Figure 4: Extent of small scale miners (artisanal) at Kandiole North (Pit and Adit Activities)

To view an enhanced version of Figure 4, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4821/65112_9bdea30434ae29fd_005full.jpg

Drill hole ACNan20-350 (KN 2) intersected one of the highest gram meters (53.6gpt over 2m) to date at Kandiole North. This drill hole, when coupled with other high-grade drill holes, shows the persistent high-grade potential of the Kandiole North permit.

Drill hole ACKan20-834 with 19m @ 1.23 gpt and 5m @ 2.54 gpt to ACKan20-787 with 14m @ 1.52gpt lies within a potential mineralized zone of approximately 1,500m. We will continue to drill to clearly define the extents.

Drill hole ACKan20-834 with 19m @ 1.23 gpt and 5m @ 2.54 gpt to ACKan20-039 with 4m @ 11.3gpt suggests a mineralized trend of approximately 3,500m. These holes identify the potential of the deposit to be extended and we will continue to drill to clearly define the extents.

Small scale artisanal mining activities signify the magnitude of this new Major Trend and extension.

The New Trend from Kandiole North SE Zone to Kabaya Target, while very early stage warrants additional drilling to connect these two confirmed zones which is approximately 6km.

Drilling Contract and Analytical Protocol

The drilling contracts were awarded to Target Drilling SARL and Geodrill who both employ multi-purpose (AC/RC/DD) rig and AC rigs at the Kandiole Project. The AC drilling is mainly focused on drilling exploration targets. Roscan applied industry-standard QA/QC procedures to the program. Certified reference materials, blanks and field duplicates are inserted at appropriate intervals.

The samples are sent for preparation to Bureau Veritas Mineral Laboratories in Bamako, Mali and assayed at their analytical facilities in Bamako and in Abidjan, Ivory Coast with fire assay with atomic absorption finish and by gravimetric finish for grades above 10gpt Au.

Table 1: Drillhole Dataset at Kandiole North Zones - Newly Discovered Mineralization Trend

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) gpt Au Comment ACKAN20-345 10 12 2 24.0 ACKAN20-350 14 16 2 53.6 ACKAN20-467 10 14 2 1.35 ACKAN20-470 32 34 2 2.10 ACKAN20-471 12 14 2 2.56 24 40 16 2.51 36 38 2 10.1 ACKAN20-499 34 42 8 1.19 ACKAN20-500 16 18 2 0.64 ACKAN20-501 26 28 2 1.40 46 48 2 1.75 ACKAN20-505 12 14 2 0.63 ACKAN20-507 6 8 2 1.76 ACKAN20-508 4 6 2 0.72 18 20 2 0.98 26 28 2 5.31 ACKAN20-517 30 32 2 0.64 ACKAN20-518 30 32 2 1.14 ACKAN20-519 16 18 2 0.63 ACKAN20-547 36 38 2 7.48 ACKAN20-552 16 18 2 4.56 22 24 2 0.52 ACKAN20-555 12 14 2 0.70 ACKAN20-582 46 48 2 0.76 ACKAN20-603 34 44 10 1.58 ACKAN20-604 16 18 2 1.01 ACKAN20-628 12 14 2 0.81 ACKAN20-637 24 28 4 1.14 36 42 6 0.73 48 50 2 1.57 EOH ACKAN20-643 12 14 2 0.92 ACKAN20-644 24 26 2 0.81 40 46 6 1.73 ACKAN20-645 10 22 12 0.64 28 38 10 0.89 ACKAN20-646 2 4 2 0.56 12 16 4 0.99 22 24 2 2.46 36 48 12 1.86 ACKAN20-647 4 8 4 1.54 36 50 14 2.03 EOH 40 42 2 6.66 ACKAN20-704 34 36 2 0.70 ACKAN20-708 18 20 2 0.93 ACKAN20-725 40 44 2 0.83 ACKAN20-729 20 22 2 1.74 ACKAN20-734 44 46 2 1.08 ACKAN20-741 46 50 4 1.67 EOH ACKAN20-771 18 19 1 0.87 ACKAN20-772 12 13 1 0.78 ACKAN20-775 9 10 1 0.68 ACKAN20-782 20 22 2 3.02 ACKAN20-787 24 26 2 0.71 34 48 14 1.52 ACKAN20-788 6 12 6 1.14 18 20 2 0.71 38 40 2 0.96 ACKAN20-790 12 14 2 1.10 ACKAN20-793 30 32 2 0.52 ACKAN20-794 2 4 2 0.58 28 30 2 0.56 38 40 2 0.69 ACKAN20-815 21 22 1 0.70 28 29 1 3.79 ACKAN20-820 3 4 1 0.76 29 30 1 0.85 ACKAN20-825 6 7 1 0.76 19 20 1 0.78 ACKAN20-826 1 4 3 0.62 7 11 4 8.76 7 8 1 33.4 15 29 14 1.96 25 29 4 4.70 ACKAN20-829 34 35 1 0.61 37 38 1 0.74 41 46 5 0.74 ACKAN20-830 36 37 1 0.50 ACKAN20-831 19 20 1 0.69 ACKAN20-832 13 15 2 1.01 43 44 1 0.59 ACKAN20-833 12 14 2 1.17 27 28 1 2.01 43 45 2 5.92 43 44 1 10.5 ACKAN20-834 0 19 19 1.23 23 25 2 2.61 28 33 5 2.54 30 31 1 8.10 ACKAN20-835 0 1 1 1.82 5 11 6 1.19

Table 2: Drillhole Dataset at Collars, Azimuth and Dip

Hole ID X Collar Y Collar Section AZM DIP ACKAN20-345 256797 1383501 1383500 270 -50 ACKAN20-350 256689 1383502 1383500 270 -50 ACKAN20-467 262029 1386699 1386700 270 -50 ACKAN20-470 261954 1386699 1386700 270 -50 ACKAN20-471 261929 1386700 1386700 270 -50 ACKAN20-499 261941 1386542 1386550 270 -50 ACKAN20-500 261915 1386550 1386550 270 -50 ACKAN20-501 261890 1386549 1386550 270 -50 ACKAN20-505 261879 1386354 1386350 270 -50 ACKAN20-507 261828 1386349 1386350 270 -50 ACKAN20-508 261806 1386347 1386350 270 -50 ACKAN20-517 261400 1385521 1385520 270 -50 ACKAN20-518 261376 1385522 1385520 270 -50 ACKAN20-519 261351 1385522 1385520 270 -50 ACKAN20-547 261553 1385948 1385949 270 -50 ACKAN20-552 263263 1385094 1385094 270 -50 ACKAN20-555 263189 1385062 1385100 270 -50 ACKAN20-582 263381 1385697 1386700 270 -50 ACKAN20-603 264004 1383466 1383450 270 -50 ACKAN20-604 263976 1383466 1383460 270 -50 ACKAN20-628 261867 1383302 1383300 270 -50 ACKAN20-637 263229 1383902 1383900 270 -50 ACKAN20-643 263143 1383775 1383775 270 -50 ACKAN20-644 263119 1383776 1383775 270 -50 ACKAN20-645 263093 1383777 1383775 270 -50 ACKAN20-646 263070 1383776 1383775 270 -50 ACKAN20-647 263043 1383776 1383775 270 -50 ACKAN20-704 263960 1387099 1387100 270 -50 ACKAN20-708 263863 1387099 1387100 270 -50 ACKAN20-725 264028 1386755 1386755 270 -50 ACKAN20-729 264077 1386850 1386853 270 -50 ACKAN20-734 260369 1383923 1383918 270 -50 ACKAN20-741 260198 1383900 1383918 270 -50 ACKAN20-771 256783 1383552 1383550 270 -50 ACKAN20-772 256746 1383553 1383550 270 -50 ACKAN20-775 256664 1383552 1383550 270 -50 ACKAN20-782 261697 1385871 1385870 270 -50 ACKAN20-787 261554 1385850 1385850 270 -50 ACKAN20-788 261528 1385849 1385850 270 -50 ACKAN20-790 261473 1385850 1385850 270 -50 ACKAN20-793 261809 1386242 1386245 270 -50 ACKAN20-794 261785 1386244 1386245 270 -50 ACKAN20-815 261880 1386649 1388650 270 -50 ACKAN20-820 261999 1386650 1388650 270 -50 ACKAN20-825 261967 1386745 1386750 270 -50 ACKAN20-826 261945 1386745 1386750 270 -50 ACKAN20-829 262090 1386799 1386800 270 -50 ACKAN20-830 262068 1386799 1386800 270 -50 ACKAN20-831 262042 1386798 1386800 270 -50 ACKAN20-832 262016 1386799 1386800 270 -50 ACKAN20-833 261993 1386796 1386800 270 -50 ACKAN20-834 261968 1386796 1386800 270 -50 ACKAN20-835 261945 1386790 1386800 270 -50

Qualified Person (QP) and NI 43-101 Disclosure

Greg Isenor, P. Geo., Executive Vice-Chairman for the Company, is the designated Qualified Person for this news release within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and verified that the technical information contained herein is accurate and approves of the written disclosure of same.

About Roscan

RosCan Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on the exploration and acquisition of gold properties in West Africa. The Company has assembled a significant land position of 100%-owned permits in an area of producing gold mines (including B2 Gold's Fekola Mine which lies in a contiguous property to the west of Kandiole), and major gold deposits, located both north and south of its Kandiole Project in West Mali.

