CNX Releases Presentation Outlining Company Investment Thesis and Capital Markets Communication Approach Following Upstream/Midstream Merger

Highlights Outstanding Free Cash Flow Generation and Potential for Substantial Share Price Appreciation



PITTSBURGH, Oct. 5, 2020 - CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) announced today that it has released an updated investor presentation and accompanying video featuring CEO Nick DeIuliis and CFO Don Rush.

Watch the video by clicking here.

Access the presentation by clicking here.

About CNX Resources Corporation

CNX Resources Corp. (NYSE: CNX) is one of the largest independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. As of December 31, 2019, CNX had 8.4 trillion cubic feet equivalent of proved natural gas reserves. The company is a member of the Standard & Poor's Midcap 400 Index. Additional information may be found at www.cnx.com.

