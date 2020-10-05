Chakana Copper to Host Town Hall Webinar

Vancouver, October 5, 2020 - Chakana Copper Corp. (TSXV: PERU) (OTCQB: CHKKF) (FSE: 1ZX) (the "Company" or "Chakana") is pleased to announce that it will be Hosting a Town Hall Webinar on October 6, 2020, at 11:00 am EST.

David Kelley, President and CEO, will update shareholders on recent drill results on its Soledad Property in Peru and what the recent discoveries and results mean for the project and the company going forward.

The Soledad project consists of high-grade copper gold silver mineralization hosted in tourmaline breccia pipes. The company recently initiated a 15,000-meter drill program at Soledad that started August 15th having previously completed a total of 30,273 meters of drilling on the property on multiple mineralized breccia pipes.

The Webinar will be interactive and will be hosted by Follow the Money Investment Group. All stakeholders and interested investors are welcome to tune in and participate with questions. The playback will then be available on the Company's website.

To participate in the Town Hall Webinar please register here: https://www.bigmarker.com/ftmig1/Chakana-Copper-Town-Hall-Meeting?utm_bmcr_source=peru

About Chakana Copper

Chakana Copper Corp. is a Canadian-based minerals exploration company that is currently advancing the high-grade gold-copper-silver Soledad Project located in the Ancash region of Peru, a highly favorable mining jurisdiction with supportive communities. The Soledad Project consists of high-grade gold-copper-silver mineralization hosted in tourmaline breccia pipes. A total of 31,641 metres of drilling has been completed to-date, testing eight (8) of twenty-three (23) confirmed breccia pipes with more than 92 total targets. Chakana's investors are uniquely positioned as the Soledad Project provides exposure to several metals including copper, gold, and silver. For more information on the Soledad project, please visit the website at www.chakanacopper.com.

About Follow the Money Investment Group

Follow the Money Investor Group is an investor focused digital marketing company that provides the content and information needed for investors to navigate the ever-changing capital markets. Our global community uses our platform to discuss and collaborate daily on all facets of their current and potential investments. Our goal is to help retail investors make the right financial decisions that fit their individual needs.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

(signed) "David Kelley"

David Kelley

President and CEO

For further information contact:

Joanne Jobin, Investor Relations Officer

Phone: 647 964 0292

Email: jjobin@chakanacopper.com

