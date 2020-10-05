Barrick Completes Eskay Creek Transaction

TORONTO, Oct. 05, 2020 - In line with its strategy of focusing on Tier One assets, Barrick Gold Corp. (“Barrick”) (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) has completed the recently announced transaction pursuant to which Skeena Resources Ltd. (“Skeena”) exercised its option to acquire the Eskay Creek project and Barrick waived its back-in right on the Eskay Creek project.



As previously announced, consideration for the transaction consists of: (i) the issuance by Skeena of 22,500,000 units (the “Units”), with each Unit comprising one common share of Skeena and one half of a warrant, with each whole warrant entitling Barrick to purchase one additional common share of Skeena at an exercise price of C$2.70 each until the second anniversary of the closing date; (ii) the grant of a 1% NSR royalty on the entire Eskay Creek land package; and (iii) a contingent payment of C$15 million payable during a 24-month period after closing.

Barrick holds 24,075,000 Skeena common shares, representing approximately 12.4% of Skeena’s issued and outstanding common shares (calculated on a non-diluted basis), and assuming the exercise in full of all of the warrants issued pursuant to the transaction, Barrick will hold 35,325,000 common shares, representing approximately 17.2% of Skeena’s issued and outstanding common shares.

For further details regarding the transaction, please refer to Barrick’s news release dated August 4, 2020 on the Barrick website or filed under its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

