Menü Artikel
Suche
 

Forum Accelerates Earning of 100% Interest in Janice Lake Copper Project, Saskatchewan

15:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, October 5, 2020 - Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) ("Forum") is pleased to announce that in connection with the announcement dated September 8, 2020 by Nova Royalty Corp ("Nova") of the acquisition of a 1% NSR royalty on the Janice Lake Project in Saskatchewan, it has reached an agreement (the "Agreement") with Transition Metals Corp. ("Transition") to accelerate Forum's exercise of the option to acquire a 100% interest in Janice Lake (see Forum news release of February 6, 2018).

The Agreement with Transition waives the final two option payments totaling $150,000, with the result that Forum will be deemed to have exercised the option and become the 100% owner of Janice Lake, subject to a 2% NSR and subject to the right of Rio Tinto to earn up to an 80% interest in Janice Lake (see Forum's News release of May 7, 2019). In this regard, Forum has agreed to divide the 2% NSR into two separate 1% NSR royalties to be held by Transition and Nova respectively. Forum will have the right to buy 37.5% of each 1% NSR royalty (a 0.375% NSR royalty) prior to commercial production for $750,000.

Rick Mazur, President & CEO stated, "Forum gains 100% title and interest in the Janice Lake property two years ahead of schedule and saves $150,000 in option payments. Immediate 100% ownership by Forum is an important step forward for the advancement of the Janice Lake project as Rio Tinto explores the property under its option with Forum."

About Forum Energy Metals

Forum Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FMC) explores for energy metals, including copper, nickel, silver, platinum, palladium and uranium in Saskatchewan, Canada's Number One mining province. In addition, Forum has also established a strategic land position in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. For further information: www.forumenergymetals.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Richard J. Mazur, P.Geo.
President & CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

NORTH AMERICA

Rick Mazur, P.Geo., President & CEO
mazur@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 778-772-3100

UNITED KINGDOM

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi, Director
burnsstb@forumenergymetals.com
Tel: 074-0316-3185

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/65176


Bewerten 
A A A
PDF Versenden Drucken

Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!




Mineninfo

Forum Energy Metals Corp.

Forum Energy Metals Corp.
Bergbau
Kanada
A2JE3F
CA34985Q1000
www.forumenergymetals.com
Minenprofile
Neuste Artikel
Alle Angaben ohne Gewähr! Copyright © by GoldSeiten.de 1999-2020.
Die Reproduktion, Modifikation oder Verwendung der Inhalte ganz oder teilweise ohne schriftliche Genehmigung ist untersagt!

"Wir weisen Sie ausdrücklich auf unser virtuelles Hausrecht hin!"
AGB | Datenschutz | Impressum | Kontakt | Suche | FAQ | RRS-Feeds | Mediadaten | Sitemap