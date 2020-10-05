Bam Bam Drilling Expands Oxide Copper, Gold and Silver Zones at Majuba Hill

Vancouver, October 5, 2020 - Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) ( FSE: 4NPB) ("Bam Bam" or the "Company") is pleased to report that results from the 2020 Reverse Circulation ("RC") drill program for drill holes MHB-3, MHB-4, MHB-5 and MHB-6 at the flagship Majuba Hill Nevada Property have returned significant copper, silver, and gold values. The RC holes were drilled to extend the known oxide copper mineralization that occurs around the historic underground workings.

When combined with previously reported Bam Bam drill results and the historic drilling, these new copper, silver, and gold assays indicate a new Oxide Discovery Zone and a new Sulfide Discovery Zone.

Results include:

MHB-3: 155 feet @ 0.68% Cu and 28.9 ppm Ag from 425 to 580 feet (47.2 meters/129.5 to 176.7).

MHB-4: 45 feet @ 0.45% Cu and 8.2 ppm Ag from 775-820 feet (13.7 meters/236.2-249.9). Additionally, MHB-4 intersected 220 feet @ 0.34 ppm Au from 600 to 820 feet (67.06 meters/182.9-249.4). This hole ended in azurite and malachite oxide copper mineralization with the last interval containing 5 feet @ 0.79% Cu from 815-820 feet (1.5 meters/248.4 to 249.9).

MHB-5: 310 feet @ 0.29% Cu and 10 ppm Ag from 445 to 755 feet (94.5 meters/135.6-230.1). Additionally, it had 20 feet @ 0.33 ppm Au from 540 to 560 feet (6.10 meters/164.6-170.7).

MHB-6: 50 feet @ 0.72% Cu and 19.8 ppm Ag from 750 to 800 feet (15.2 meters/228.6-243.8). This mineralization is in sulfide and the hole ended in 20 feet @ 1.31 % Cu from 780-800 feet (6.1 meters/237.74-243.84).

David Greenway, President & CEO, commented: "I am excited about these results. These holes stepped out a long way to the east and show the continuity of copper and silver mineralization across a width of over 900 meters. I am pleased that we are seeing the gold assay results showing the important gold endowment at Majuba.

"Because the mineralization outcrops and the drilled mineralization width is still open to the east and west, I believe Majuba is well on the way to becoming an important copper, silver, and gold porphyry discovery."

All intervals are drill length; true width of mineralization is not yet known. The table below provides a list of all significant copper intercepts.

Hole Interval

Feet Length

Weighted

Average Cu% From

Feet To

Feet Interval

Meters From

Meters To

Meters MHB-3 15 0.09 125 140 4.6 38.1 42.7 MHB-3 120 0.21 180 300 36.5 54.9 91.4 MHB-3 155 0.68 425 580 47.2 129.5 176.7 MHB-4 10 0.21 230 240 3.1 70.1 73.2 MHB-4 10 0.10 550 560 3.1 167.6 170.7 MHB-4 10 0.10 665 675 3.1 202.7 205.7 MHB-4 45 0.45 775 820 13.7 236.2 249.9 MHB-5 310 0.29 445 755 94.5 135.6 230.1 MHB-5 15 0.34 785 800 4.6 239.2 243.8 MHB-6 20 0.07 75 95 6.1 22.9 29.0 MHB-6 40 0.11 345 385 12.1 105.2 117.3 MHB-6 145 0.11 410 555 44.2 125.0 169.2 MHB-6 50 0.19 615 665 15.2 187.5 202.7 MHB-6 50 0.72 750 800 15.2 228.6 243.8

Porphyry Setting Enhanced by RC Results

The RC drill program was designed to extend the known oxide mineralization eastward into the Majuba Extension Zone. MHB-3 is the easternmost stepout located over 1200 feet (366 meters) east of the Known Oxide Copper Mineralization Zone. MHB-3 was placed to drill topographically above historic hole MG1703, which had intersected good grades of oxide copper.

Other historic drill holes were collared at sites that are 500 to 800 feet below the crest of the Ridge and 50 to 800 feet below copper oxide zones unearthed during drill site access-road construction.

These historic core holes had multiple intervals of oxide and sulfide copper including:

MG1703 with 66.9 feet @ 0.71% Cu and 28.9 ppm Ag from 337.7 - 404.6 feet (20.4 meters/102.9-123.3)

MM-21 with 220 feet @ 0.27 % Cu and 14.3 ppm Ag from 795 - 1015 feet (67.1 meters/242.3-309.4)

MMX-24 with 337 feet @ 0.52% Cu and 12.73 ppm Ag from 730 - 1025 feet (89.9 meters/222.5-312.4)

The copper, silver, and gold mineralization occur in three of the five major intrusive assemblages at Majuba:

Early Rhyolite-Pinhead Assemblage

Felsite Assemblage

Late Rhyolite Porphyry Assemblage

Copper oxide with gold and silver mineralization at the surface is within the quartz-sericite-pyrite ("QSP") zone. Surface geologic mapping and relogging of historic core holes has outlined typical porphyry alteration zonation, with a QSP zone that grades into a potassic zone. Oxidation at Majuba extends as deep as 800 feet. Significant sulfide copper mineralization has been drilled in historic drill hole MMX-24 at the QSP/Potassic boundary.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/65181_29a95016942e2b3a_002full.jpg

The four recent RC holes successfully extended the known oxide mineralization zone into the "New Oxide Discovery Zone" and discovered new high-grade copper and silver along with extensive gold mineralization below the surface copper oxide mineralization sampled from roadcut outcrops and historic prospect pits.





Figure 2



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6332/65181_bambam2enhanced.jpg

This new drilling also indicates that the Felsite Intrusive Assemblage is a likely source of sulfide-rich intervals with >1% Cu, >20 ppm Ag, and intervals of 20 to 200 feet (6.1 to 61 meters) of >0.30 ppm Au in the "New Sulfide Discovery Zone". Results are summarized as:

MHB-3: "New Sulfide Discovery Zone" primarily associated with Felsite Assemblage Rocks

MHB-4: "New Oxide Discovery Zone". Azurite and Malachite associated with Early Rhyolite-Pinhead Assemblage Rocks. The upper part of the hole indicates Late Rhyolite Assemblage may also contain significant gold.

MHB-5: This hole indicates the potential for long intervals of >0.3% Cu associated with Felsite and Early Rhyolite-Pinhead Assemblage rocks.

MHB-6: This hole indicates that high grade sulfide copper (>1%) is associated with Felsite Assemblage Rocks.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") Measures, Chain of Custody

The Company has implemented a QA/QC program using best industry practices at the Majuba Hill Project. Drill core is delivered by the company consulting geologist to the secure warehouse facility in Elko, Nevada. Drill core samples are sawn in half lengthwise and one half is placed in labeled cloth sample bags. The samples are then transported directly to the ALS Sample Prep Facility in Elko, Nevada. ALS then transports the prepared pulps to their analytical lab in Reno, Nevada or Vancouver, B.C. All samples are analyzed for copper, gold, silver, and 31 other elements. Gold is determined by ALS method Au-AA23 which is a fire assay with an AAS finish on a 30 gram split. Copper, silver and the remaining 31 elements are determined by ALS method ME-ICP61 which is a four acid digestion and ICP-AES assay. Approximately 5% of the submitted samples are copper-gold-porphyry commercial standard reference material pulps, which are inserted in the analytical sample sequence. The sample rejects and remaining pulps will be retrieved from ALS.

About Majuba Hill Property

The Majuba Hill Property encompasses 4,822 acres of surface and mineral rights that includes 3 patented lode mining claims and 632 acres of privately owned surface and minerals. The property is easily accessed via 23 miles of well-maintained dirt roads leading from U.S. Interstate 80.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed by E.L. "Buster" Hunsaker III, CPG 8137, a non-independent consulting geologist who is a "Qualified Person" as such term is defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43- 101").

About Bam BAM Resources Corp.

Bam Bam Resources Corp. (CSE: BBR) (OTC Pink: NPEZF) (FSE: 4NPB) is engaged in the identification, review and acquisition of latter stage copper and copper/gold assets. The flagship project is the Majuba Hill copper gold project located 156 miles outside Reno, Nevada, USA. Management has been mandated to focus on safe, mining friendly jurisdictions and government regulations supportive of mining operations.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Bam Bam Resources Corp.

"David Greenway"

David C. Greenway

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

E: info@bambamresources.com

P: (604) 318-0114

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking" statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although Bam Bam Resources Corp. believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of Bam Bam Resources Corp. management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by law, Bam Bam Resources Corp. undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/65181