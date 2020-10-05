Arizona Silver Intersects 33.56 gpt Gold and 54.7 gpt Silver over 2.35 Metres at Philadelphia Gold Silver Property in Mohave County, Arizona

Highlights:

Highest grades of gold, October 05, 2020 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) is pleased to report continuing high-grade gold and silver assay results from its recently completed core drilling program on the Company's Philadelphia gold-silver project located in Mohave County, Arizona. The exploration work is focused on the northern strike extension from old high-grade underground mine production during the first half of the 20th century where high-grade drill hole intercepts were reported recently (September 02, 2020).

All six core holes reported here hit the primary vein target either along strike or down dip from the previous high-grade intercepts.

Arizona Silver's Vice President - Exploration, Greg Hahn, commented, "We are excited that these results demonstrate the gold and silver grades and thicknesses encountered historically to the south of this drilling grogram continue to the north and remain wide open both along strike and down-dip. We will continue to pursue this high-grade vein with more core drilling to further identify grade and thickness within the plane of the vein."

Summary Table of Core Drill Results

PC20-37A SUMMARY RESULTS Section 400N, 300 az., -75 incl. Est. True Thickness Au Ag Be Thickness MAIN VEIN feet ppm ppm ppm feet PC20-37A 91.7-94.3 2.6 1.58 31.2 13 2.0 PC20-37A 94.3-98.3 4 37.4 21.3 32 3.0 PC20-37A 98.3-102 3.7 29.4 90.8 115 2.8 PC20-37A 102-106 4 2.55 150 481 3.0 PC20-37A 106-110 4 7.68 150 913 3.0 PC20-37A 110-114 4 4.13 115 953 3.0 PC20-37A 114-118 4 0.77 109 498 3.0 PC20-37A 118-122.7 4.7 0.67 34.9 30 3.6 PC20-37A 122.7-127 4.3 0.19 13.0 10 3.3 TOTALS 91.7-127 35.3 9.26 79.8 344 26.8

PC20-38B SUMMARY RESULTS Section200N, 300 az., -55 incl. EST. TRUE Thickness Au Ag Be THICKNESS MAIN VEIN feet ppm ppm ppm feet PC20-38B 9.5-11.5 2.0 0.70 24.1 217.0 1.8 PC20-38B 11.5-13 1.5 0.28 27.2 54.4 1.4 PC20-38B 13-16 3.0 0.27 70.1 354.0 2.7 PC20-38B 16-19 3.0 4.12 77.9 84.7 2.7 PC20-38B 19-23 4.0 3.40 35.4 29.7 3.6 PC20-38B 23-26 3.0 0.16 26.2 9.1 2.7 PC20-38B 26-26.8 0.8 0.87 23.9 27.8 0.7 PC20-38B 26.8-30 3.2 0.06 29.4 10.1 2.9 PC20-38B 30-32 2.0 0.88 97.7 9.0 1.8 PC20-38B 32-35 3.0 1.16 168.0 62.5 2.7 PC20-38B 35-40 5.0 13.30 179.0 119.5 4.5 END OF TWIN OF -38A TOTALS 9.5-40 30.50 3.33 80.7 93.0 27.6

PC20-38A SUMMARY RESULTS Section 200N, 300 az., -55 incl. EST. TRUE Thickness Au Ag Be THICKNESS MAIN VEIN feet ppm ppm ppm feet PC20-38A 23-28 5 4.52 37.5 201 4.5 PC20-38A 28-33 5 2.46 37.0 73 4.5 PC20-38A 33-36 3 0.90 32.4 46 2.7 PC20-38A 36-40 4 0.19 51.4 9 3.6 PC20-38A 40-45 5 2.55 163.0 37 4.5 PC20-38A 45-48 3 7.16 185.0 122 2.7 PC20-38A 48-51 3 4.23 171.0 91 2.7 PC20-38A 51-56 5 0.17 183.0 6 4.5 TOTALS 23-56 33 2.61 105.3 72 29.9 PC20-39A SUMMARY RESULTS Section 200N, 310 az., -55 incl. EST. TRUE Thickness Au Ag Be THICKNESS HW VEIN or feet ppm ppm ppm feet INTERMEDIATE VEIN PC20-39A 9-13 4.0 1.22 10.3 99 3.6 PC20-39A 13-15 2.0 0.16 5.7 266 1.8 PC20-39A 15-17.5 2.5 0.77 8.7 385 2.3 TOTAL 9-17.5 8.5 0.84 8.7 222 7.7 MAIN VEIN PC20-39A 88.5-93.5 5.0 0.25 241.0 94 4.5 PC20-39A 93.5-95.5 2.0 4.39 116.0 45 1.8 PC20-39A 95.5-98.5 3.0 3.17 111.0 17 2.7 PC20-39A 98.5-101 2.5 11.70 212.0 49 2.3 PC20-39A 101-107 6.0 2.67 150.0 97 5.4 TOTAL 88.5-107 18.5 3.50 173.0 71 16.8 PC20-36A SUMMARY RESULTS Section 400N, 300 az., -55 incl. Thickness Au Ag Be EST. TRUE MAIN VEIN feet ppm ppm ppm THICKNESS PC20-36A 60.1-65.3 5.2 0.65 19.7 11.9 4.7 PC20-36A 65.3-68 2.7 7.92 17.2 80 2.4 PC20-36A 68-71 3 1.12 40.3 214 2.7 PC20-36A 71-74.5 3.5 1.04 65 500 3.2 PC20-36A 74.5-78 3.5 0.63 56.4 315 3.2 PC20-36A 78-81.5 3.5 1.34 37.5 352 3.2 TOTALS 60.1-81.5 21.40 1.81 38.59 233.85 19.4 PC20-34A SUMMARY RESULTS Section 300N, 300 az., -55 incl. EST. TRUE Thickness Au Ag Be THICKNESS MAIN VEIN feet ppm ppm ppm feet PC20-34A 35-42 7 3.16 117 75.0 6.3 PC20-34A 42-44 2 1.5 25.3 12.9 1.8 PC20-34A 44-47 3 0.06 42.4 9.5 2.7 PC20-34A 47-51.3 4.3 0.05 27.8 7.7 3.9 PC20-34A 51.3-56.2 4.9 0.75 29.8 72.3 4.4 PC20-34A 56.2-60.5 4.3 0.74 21.4 35.6 3.9 PC20-34A 60.5-62.3 1.8 1.5 85.7 24.9 1.6 Total 35-62.5 27.30 1.28 55.3 42.7 24.7

QA/QC Program for the 2019 Exploration Work

All assaying was conducted by ALS Global, an independent analytical laboratory. Core boxes were delivered to the ALS sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, where the core is catalogued, photographed, sawed, and crushed and pulverized. Pulverized splits are sent to the ALS analytical facility in Vancouver, British Columbia for analyses. All material handling is done under a strict chain of custody protocol. Gold is determined by fire assay with an AA finish and silver and beryllium are determined by ICP-MS methods within a 31-element suite.

The Company maintains its own program of inserting Standard Reference material in the form of standards and blanks to the sampling stream, prior to being shipped to ALS's preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona, in addition to the independent QA/QC protocols of ALS Global.

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring underexplored gold-silver properties in western Arizona and now Nevada. The Company plans to continue to drill test the Ramsey Silver Mine property located a short distance east of Quartzsite, Arizona. The Company has recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial eight exploration holes on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property with carlin-type targets.

