Tajiri Resources Corp. - Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, Oct. 5, 2020 - Tajiri Resources Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV: TAJ) provides an update to stakeholders with regards to the filing of the Company's quarterly and audited annual financial statements as detailed in news released September 28, 2020.

The Company expects to have completed and filed its audited financial statements for the year ending April 30, 2020 by October 13, 2020, and that its quarterly financial statements for the three months ended July 31, 2020 will be filed shortly thereafter. The Company's ongoing drilling and other operations will not be impacted as a result of the delay, and management is not aware of any material information outside of what has been publicly disclosed via news releases at this time.

