Newlox Gold Joins CSE Composite Index

Vancouver - 5 October 2020 - Newlox Gold Ventures Corp. ("Newlox" or the "Company") (CSE: LUX) | (Frankfurt/Stuttgart: NGO) (CNSX:LUX.CN) is pleased to inform investors that effective September 18, 2020, the Company has been added to the Composite Index of the Canadian Securities Exchange as part of the CSE's quarterly rebalancing (link).

The CSE Composite Index is a broad indicator of market activity for the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") and is weighted by market capitalization with a $5,000,000 market capitalization threshold for inclusion. The CSE Composite Index is a uniquely positioned gauge of the Canadian small-cap market.

In addition to Newlox Gold's primary listing on the CSE, the Company is also listed with the symbol NGO on the Frankfurt and Stuttgart stock exchanges in Germany.

A Message from Ryan Jackson, President & CEO:

"Newlox's addition to the CSE Composite Index is another great milestone for the Company and recognizes our successful efforts to market the Company to a broader audience in 2020. We're honoured to join the index and look forward to the increased exposure to a broad range of potential investors and the enhanced liquidity it may provide.

We would like to thank Newlox's shareholders for their ongoing support and our entire team for their hard work and dedication."

Forward-Looking Information

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, the completion of the work programs currently underway and the results of these programs. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, achievements, or performance may vary materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. The material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ include the risk that work undertaken by the Company may have unintended effects, the risk of delays in completing work, and the risk that the Company may not be able to raise sufficient funds and Force Majeure. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking information will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise. Neither Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release).

Technical Disclaimer

The Company advises it is not basing any decision to produce on a feasibility study of reserves demonstrating the economic and technical viability of the project and also advises there is increased uncertainty and specific economic and technical risks of failure associated with any production decision. Stewart A. Jackson, Ph.D., P.Geo., a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101, has prepared, supervised the preparation of, and approved the contents of this News Release.

On Behalf of the Board, Newlox Gold Ventures Corp.

Contact Newlox

Ryan Jackson

Newlox Gold Ventures Corp., President

Website: www.newloxgold.com

Email: ryan@newloxgold.com

Phone: +1 778 738 0546

