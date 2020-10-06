Philippine Metals Provides Corporate Update

Vancouver, October 5, 2020 - Philippine Metals Inc. (TSXV: PHI) (the "Company") announces that the letter of intent (or "LOI") dated June 22, 2020 (see News Release dated June 25, 2020) between the Company and Bravo Zulu Drone Defense Inc. has expired. As a result, the Company has re-initiated the process of reviewing alternate transactions.

