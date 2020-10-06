Lake Resources NL: Hazen Optimises Battery Lithium Carbonate

Brisbane, Australia - Clean lithium developer Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (FRA:LK1) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) announced today that Hazen Research Inc (Hazen) has extended its scope of analysis and testwork of the lithium chloride samples with different process combinations to optimize consistent production of larger samples of battery quality lithium carbonate.Crystallization is currently underway as part of production of lithium carbonate and Lake now expects first samples of high purity lithium carbonate next week.Hazen was appointed due to their thorough analysis and have shown their expertise in seeking the best process to consistently produce development of sustainable, high-purity lithium in the near future. The result of these expanded studies will benefit the company by having an optimized production process.Lake's Managing Director, Steve Promnitz said: "Hazen's work is rigorous and they are undertaking a much wider range of alternatives which will improve the production of quality product at larger volumes. This is a good outcome as the final results given us further optionality. Naturally Lake is keen to get the first samples produced and sent to Novonix for battery testing and this is not far away."Lilac Solution's lithium extraction pilot plant module has successfully processed Kachi brine with high recoveries to produce lithium chloride, which Hazen is converting into battery grade lithium carbonate using a range of conventional carbonate processes. Lilac has previously produced 99.9% pure lithium carbonate from this lithium chloride using the conventional lithium carbonate process (refer ASX announcement 9 January 2020).





About Lake Resources NL:



Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) (OTCMKTS:LLKKF) is a clean lithium developer utilising clean, direct extraction technology for the development of sustainable, high purity lithium from its flagship Kachi Project, as well as three other lithium brine projects in Argentina. The projects are in a prime location within the Lithium Triangle, where 40% of the world's lithium is produced at the lowest cost.



This method will enable Lake Resources to be an efficient, responsibly-sourced, environmentally friendly and cost competitive supplier of high-purity lithium, which is readily scalable, and in demand from Tier 1 electric vehicle makers and battery makers.





Source:

Lake Resources NL





Contact:

Steve Promnitz Managing Director Lake Resources NL T: +61-2-9188-7864 E: steve@lakeresources.com.au Anthony Fensom Republic PR T: +61-407-112-623 E: anthony@republicpr.com.au Henry Jordan Six Degrees Investor Relations T: +61-431-271-538 E: henry.jordan@sdir.com.au