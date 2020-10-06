Manganese X Appoints Globally Renowned Air Infection Solutions Specialist to Subsidiary Advisory Board

Montreal, October 6, 2020 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC2) ("Manganese X" or the "Company"), through its subsidiary, recently acquired a U.S. patent that provides for a system and method for air purification and disinfection. The company will be expanding on this timely and relevant technological theme and is pleased to welcome Lino G. Morris, a globally recognized expert in air quality systems and management.

Martin Kepman, CEO of Manganese X comments, "Lino, as he is known worldwide, is held in extremely high regard as a leading designer and developer of innovative scientific and healthcare solutions, biological manufacturing operations and systems design. He brings a unique blend of talents in both technology and management demonstrated in a wide range of projects worldwide in the sciences, product research & development, manufacturing and implementation. Lino has a reputation with governments and companies in a dozen countries for rapidly overcoming all obstacles and delivering on commitments."

For many years starting in 1971, Lino was the Responsible Head and an owner of FDA licensed facilities that produced both medical products for human use and ran R&D operations to develop and manufacture a range of both medical therapeutic use and medical laboratory testing products for a wide variety of the major pharmaceutical companies. He grew the original USA facilities into production operations in several other countries and expanded his markets to a wide range of international markets.

He is currently the CEO of the PureBiotics® Group which started investigating the applications of probiotics for external healthcare applications in 2007 and in 2008 acquired the exclusive rights for a European line of probiotic products for North America and a range of other countries and for several specific applications and expanded research for 'stabilized external use probiotics for environmental control applications.'

These "StaBiotics"® products proved to be a major break-through and a truly "disruptive technology" with applications that became proven for a wide range solutions from the medical field (where it can reduce the risk of millions of hospital infections capable of saving countless lives and billions of healthcare dollars) to home use and for allergy and asthma sufferers (where PureBiotics® safely removes allergens, contaminants and other irritants); for millions with skin problems from blemishes, acne and rashes to psoriasis (making skin feel and look better while, most important, significantly lowering the risk of infections); for effectively removing/deconstructing biofilm and that the solutions keeps working for days, down to the actual microscopic level, providing true ongoing protection and cleanliness for all facilities from restaurants to homes and from hospitals to farms and animal facilities as well as thousands of other applications from HVAC to water systems. And, by working at the microscopic level, it is the world's most effective deodorizer system, providing true odour deconstruction.

Lino, who has specialized in the medical field since the late 1960's, was also the founder and CEO of the WorldHub group in 1994, which provided unique, "neutral", technology and switching center services and products, originally for hospital systems, which then grew into the full range of telecommunications operations and facilities both domestically and internationally, where hundreds of carriers and users were served from his network of facilities with Centers in New York, Newark, London and Miami (the photo shows Company's New York Nortel Switch Room).

After selling his interests in WorldHub in January 2005 (though he still directed the Company's London operations through 2007), Lino returned full time as CEO of the General Sciences Group, where one of the Company's prime interests from 2001 had been in its Medical Sciences Division was developing new patents for a non-contact monitoring system.

Additional operations of the Group were providing EcoSense solutions for the removal of hydrocarbons and other impurities from storm water and many other water contamination sources to a range of clients from the IPEX Group in Canada to hundreds of installations for the City of Miami. These ecological systems have successfully been installed in several dozen countries and in many locations from Cape Kennedy to Sweden. These types of hydrocarbon deconstruction products are currently being added to the PureBiotics Line as well. Lino was also on the advisory boards of several public companies and has headed or assisted in the technology operations and international activities for a number of others.

Lino also served for several years as Director of Exchange Services for Interoute, a large European group that built the newest and largest fiber network in Europe, covering some 300 locations in 16 countries. At that time, Lino was also a partner in a company that acquired 130 communications towers in 22 States.

For a number of years, Lino headed the Communication Sciences Group, which originally designed medical systems and then grew into building and installed communications switching and other systems around the world, initially for hospitals, which evolved to providing neutral stored value and financial transactions systems and which led to the development of WorldHub.

A contributor to several patents, his background includes authoring numerous publications and he has been a member of many professional organizations, boards and committees. He has a proven track record in business and as a consultant in dozens of countries around the world, with clients including a number of governments and many major international companies.

The company further confirms 500,000 stock options will be granted to Lino Morris at an exercise price of $0.50 for a period of three years from the date of grant and vesting immediately.

The Company further announces a correction to its news release dated September 3, 2020 announcing the closing of its non-brokered private placement for gross proceeds of approximately $2,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). In connection with the private placement, the Company paid finder's fees of an aggregate of $20,160 and issued compensation warrants for 172,000 common shares at $0.15 per share for three (3) years from closing. The Company has received final approval of the Private Placement from the TSX Venture Exchange.

Manganese's X mission is to acquire and advance high potential manganese mining prospects located in North America with the intent of supplying value added materials to the lithium ion battery and other alternative energy industries. In addition our company is striving to achieve new methodologies emanating from environmentally and geographically ethical and friendly green/zero emissions technologies, while processing manganese .at a lower competitive cost. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

Manganese X Energy Corp.

Martin Kepman

CEO and Director

Email: martin@kepman.com

Tel: 1-514-802-1814

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. We seek safe harbor.

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE US OR THROUGH US NEWSWIRE SERVICES



To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/65266