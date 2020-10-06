Benchmark Drills 30.63 Metres of 3.39 g/t Gold Equivalent and Extends Mineralization to >300 Metres Depth at Cliff Creek Zone

Edmonton, October 6, 2020 - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQX: BNCHF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") - is pleased to announce new results from the ongoing drilling at Cliff Creek where multiple holes intersected broad zones of significant bulk-tonnage mineralization below all previous drilling, confirming the mineralizing system remains strong and open at depth. The Cliff Creek Zone is currently the largest mineralized area on the Lawyers project extending for +1.2 kilometres on-strike with mineralization beginning at surface. Benchmark's flagship Lawyers Gold-Silver Project is located in a road-accessible area of the Golden Horseshoe in north-central British Columbia, Canada.

Project Highlights:

Drilling continues to define strong mineralization from surface to a vertical depth of >300 metres at Cliff Creek.

New results from the deepest holes to date in this zone include 30.63 metres (m) of 2.05 grams per tonne (g/t) gold and 107.07 g/t silver or 3.39 g/t gold equivalent* (AuEq) in 20CCDD008, and

45.86 m of 1.17 g/t gold and 30.06 g/t silver or 1.55 g/t AuEq in 20CCDD015 (Figure 1).

60,000 metres of drilling from 292 holes has been completed as part of up to 100,000 m of planned drilling in 2020.

John Williamson, CEO, commented, "The results at the Cliff Creek area are showing broad higher-grade zones of previously unrecognized mineralization at depth and as a result will likely positively impact our maiden mineral resource estimate in Q1 2021. As our geological team continues to build its understanding of the Cliff Creek mineralization, we continue to discover extensive mineralization with successful modelling and drill targeting. We are applying the same principles of systematic exploration and geological interpretation to other zones in anticipation of the same impressive results."

Historical and current drilling results, detailed geological mapping and structural interpretation of the drill core are helping delineate the extent of mineralization and refining the drill targeting at depth along the entire 1.2+ km Cliff Creek strike extent.

Table #1 - Selected drill results from Cliff Creek

Drill-Hole From (m) To (m) **Interval (m) Gold (g/t) Silver (g/t) *Au-Eq (g/t) 20CCDD006

*** 11.00 13.70 2.70 0.87 55.97 1.09 130.00 154.50 24.50 0.67 22.77 0.95 20CCDD008 345.67 376.30 30.63 2.05 107.07 3.39 incl 348.50 351.00 2.50 6.26 398.52 11.24 incl 349.50 350.00 0.50 25.60 1730.00 47.23 and 353.00 355.00 2.00 4.95 202.50 7.48 and 374.40 376.30 1.90 10.32 299.89 14.07 20CCDD015 318.00 363.86 45.86 1.17 30.06 1.55 incl 361.64 363.86 2.22 11.90 304.81 15.71 20CCRC009 67.06 71.63 4.57 7.59 14.30 7.77 and 204.22 231.65 27.43 0.87 30.10 1.25 20CCRD002 250.00 261.00 11.00 1.85 7.66 1.94 incl 258.00 259.00 1.00 13.40 12.20 13.55 292.19 314.00 21.81 0.75 17.73 0.98 20CCRC005 9.14 13.72 4.58 1.22 78.11 2.20



* Gold equivalent (AuEq) calculated using 80:1 gold to silver ratio.

** Intervals are core-length. True width is estimated between 80 to 90% of core length.

*** VOID from 132.06-134.69m

Figure #1 - Cliff Creek plan map



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/65274_0f87e5f814179917_001full.jpg

Figure #2 - Cliff Creek long-section showing AuEq gram-metres



To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/65274_0f87e5f814179917_002full.jpg

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO 9001:2008 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L'Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over- limits being re-analyzed by atomic absorption or emission spectrometry. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne, M.Sc, P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Benchmark Metals

Benchmark Metals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the substantial resource potential of the Lawyer's Gold-Silver Project, located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada. The Company trades on the TSX Venture Exchange in Canada, the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States, and the Tradegate Exchange in Europe. Benchmark is managed by proven resource sector professionals, who have a track record of advancing exploration projects from grassroots scenarios through to production.

Benchmark is part of the Metals Group of companies, managed by an award-winning team of professionals who stand for technical excellence, painstaking project selection and uncompromising corporate governance, with a proven ability to identify and capitalize on investment opportunities and deliver shareholder returns.

