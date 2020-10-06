Vizsla expands Napoleon with multiple high-grade intercepts at Panuco project, Mexico

VZLA-TSX-V

VANCOUVER, Oct. 6, 2020 - Vizsla Resources Corp. (TSX-V: VZLA) (OTCQB: VIZSF) (Frankfurt: 0G3) ("Vizsla" or the "Company") is pleased to provide results from sixteen new holes at the Napoleon prospect at the Panuco silver-gold project ("Panuco" or the "Project") in Mexico. These results expand the discovery to the south and at depth where it remains open beneath wide intercepts.

Drilling Highlights

NP-20-25

449 g/t silver equivalent (254.7 grams per tonne ("g/t") silver, 2.02 g/t gold, 0.31% lead and 0.61% zinc) over 15.3 metres ("m") true width from 124.7 m including;

4,341 g/t silver equivalent (2790.0 g/t silver, 17.0 g/t gold, 1.88 % lead and 3.88 % zinc) over 0.70 m true width from 127.5 m and, 3,560 g/t silver equivalent (1915.0 g/t silver, 18.2 g/t gold, 1.15 % lead and 1.57 % zinc) over 0.73 m true width downhole from 145.2 m



NP-20-27

1,696 g/t silver equivalent (869.9 g/t silver, 8.70 g/t gold, 0.85% lead and 2.02 % zinc) over 2.58 m true width from 116.55m including:

2,807 g/t silver equivalent (1395.0 g/t silver, 14.8 g/t gold, 1.56 % lead and 3.43 % zinc) over 0.74 m true width from 117.95 m and,

755 g/t silver equivalent (415.0 g/t silver, 2.90 g/t gold, 2.01 % lead and 2.07 % zinc) over 2.01 m true width from 106.35 m including:

1,180 g/t silver equivalent (725.0 g/t silver, 4.83 g/t gold, 0.82 % lead and 1.24 % zinc) over 0.54 m true width from 107.25 m



Note: All numbers are rounded, and widths represent downhole lengths. Silver equivalent is calculated using the following formula: Silver-equivalent = ((Au_g/t x 52.48) + (Ag_g/t x 0.5289) + (Pb_ppm x 0.0013) + (Zn_ppm x 0.0013)) / 0.5627). Metal price assumptions are $17.50 g/t silver, $1,700 g/t gold, $0.75 pound lead and $0.85 pound zinc, recoveries assumptions are 96% gold, 94% silver, 78% lead and 70% zinc based on similar deposit types. The Company is disclosing results on a silver equivalent basis due to the overall silver dominant nature of mineralization at the Panuco project.

Vizsla President and CEO, Michael Konnert, commented: "Recent drilling continues to grow the Napoleon discovery area where the best new intercepts are from the deepest holes completed. Mineralization has been extended to the south over 50m and is completely open at depth. The broad intercepts in NP-20-25 and NP-20-27 as well as the internal high-grade veins increase the possibility of both open pit and underground mining scenarios. The Company's aggressive exploration program is targeting three vein corridors in the district and it is exciting to see the benefit of systematic drilling around our multiple discoveries, particularly the addition of significantly more mineralization at Napoleon."

Figure 1: Longitudinal section, looking west, from the Napoleon prospect with all holes labelled and significant intersections shown. All figures including a plan map can be found at the Company's website. Click here.

Napoleon Drilling detail

Drilling has continued to expand the known extents of mineralization at Napoleon. The Company is systematically stepping out from the better intercepts and the mineralization remains open. Recent drilling has been expanding the vein above the discovery hole area and then drilling will pivot to test beneath the very high grade intersection in NP-20-07 and beneath holes NP-20-13, NP-20-25 and NP-20-27.

The Napoleon structure is hosted in weakly magnetic microdiorite and trends roughly north – south for over 2000 m of strike. The structure hosts two main quartz veins that are separated by 10 to 20m, and dips steeply to the east. Between the two main veins are a series of smaller splay veins with variable orientations, that are related to opening along the structure under strike slip movement. The two main veins have a variable true width of 0.4 to 15.3 m and are usually hosted next to the main fault structure, though occasionally also occur outside of the fault.

The footwall fault is usually characterized by a zone of milled breccia, while the hanging wall fault appears to have seen less movement. The two main veins are multi-episodal quartz veins, with sections of massive white to grey quartz as well as local brecciation with clasts of grey quartz, white vein quartz and / or wallrock fragments. The grey quartz is discoloured due to the presence of very fine grained argentite. A later breccia cuts these earlier phases that is grey quartz supporting polymictic clasts of grey and white quartz along with strong chlorite and fine to medium grained pyrite, sphalerite and galena. Other smaller quartz veins have been cut in both the hanging wall and footwall that appear to be splays with less continuity.

Complete table of Napoleon drill hole intersections

Drillhole From To Est. True Width Gold Silver Lead Zinc Silver Equivalent Comment (m) (m) (m) (g/t) (g/t) (%) (%) (g/t) NP-20-06 43.72 44.9 0.84 1.21 99.1 0.03 0.06 207.6 Main vein. Hit Mining Void NP-20-12 88.5 93.8 3.81 1.09 77.5 0.12 0.32 184.3 Main vein And 98.05 99.55 1.23 0.15 13.0 0.02 0.08 28.7 Footwall vein NP-20-13 Results delayed pending QA/QC

NP-20-14 111.85 116.3 3.03 0.45 4.7 0.01 0.08 48.8 Main vein NP-20-15 No Significant Result

NP-20-16 90.5 92.55 1.66 0.88 145.5 0.05 0.16 223.8 Main vein Incl. 91.15 91.85 0.57 1.87 347.0 0.07 0.23 507.6

NP-20-17 86 91 3.78 0.58 75.30 0.24 0.49 141.9 Main vein NP-20-20 96.65 97.25 0.40 1.08 73.40 3.38 16.1 622.1 Main vein And 103 103.3 0.20 0.50 41.70 0.20 0.80 109.0 Footwall vein NP-20-22 95 98.1 2.35 1.61 145.9 0.41 1.06 321.4 Main vein NP-20-23 107.6 117.65 5.70 0.60 69.6 0.51 1.58 169.5 Main vein NP-20-25 124.7 150 15.3 2.02 254.7 0.31 0.61 448.7 Main vein Incl. 127.5 128.65 0.70 17.00 2,790.0 1.88 3.88 4,341.4

And 145.2 146.4 0.73 18.20 1,915.0 1.15 1.57 3,560.3

NP-20-27 95.7 135.2 21.0 1.54 158.4 0.33 0.62 315.0 Includes Dilution Incl. 106.35 109.5 2.01 2.9 415 2.01 2.07 754.7 Hanging wall Incl. 107.25 108.1 0.54 4.83 725 0.82 1.24 1,179.7

And 116.55 121.4 2.58 8.70 869.9 0.85 2.02 1,695.9 Main Vein Incl. 117.95 119.35 0.74 14.80 1,395.0 1.56 3.43 2,807.0

And 131.5 133.3 1.11 1.46 113.7 0.10 0.09 247.6 Footwall vein

Table 1: Downhole drill intersections from the holes completed at the Napoleon Discovery. Drillholes NP-20-19, NP-20-21, NP-20-24 and NP-20-26 where drilled at Papayo prospect (1km north on the Napoleon vein) and will be reported separately. A complete table of results can be found at the Company's website. Click here.

Note: All numbers are rounded and widths represent downhole lengths. Silver equivalent is calculated using the following formula: Silver-equivalent = ((Au_g/t x 52.48) + (Ag_g/t x 0.5289) / 0.5627). Metal price assumptions are $17.50 g/t silver and $1,700 g/t gold, recoveries assumptions are 96% gold and 94% silver, based on similar deposit types.

Drill Collar Information

Prospect Drillhole Easting Northing Elevation Dip Azimuth Hole Depth Napoleon NP-20-06 403,355 2,587,421 506 -60 258 150

NP-20-12 403,419 2,587,284 471 -44 260 136

NP-20-13 403,421 2,587,286 471 -52 298 161

NP-20-14 403,420 2,587,285 471 -51 282 194

NP-20-15 403,420 2,587,285 471 -59 282 167

NP-20-16 403,406 2,587,369 486 -43 292 156

NP-20-17 403,406 2,587,369 486 -47 275 126

NP-20-20 403,406 2,587,369 485 -57 275 144

NP-20-22 403,406 2,587,369 485 -52 293 143

NP-20-23 403,409 2,587,367 485 -60 295 145

NP-20-25 403,409 2,587,367 485 -55 311 183

NP-20-27 403,406 2,587,369 485 -63 274 180

Table 3: Drill hole details. Coordinates in WGS84, Zone 13.

About the Panuco project

Vizsla has an option to acquire 100% of the recently consolidated 9,386.5 Ha Panuco district in southern Sinaloa, Mexico, near the city of Mazatlán. The option allows for the acquisition of over 75 km of total vein extent, a 500 tpd mill, 35 kms of underground mines, tailings facilities, roads, power and permits.

The district contains intermediate to low sulfidation epithermal silver and gold deposits related to siliceous volcanism and crustal extension in the Oligocene and Miocene. Host rocks are mainly continental volcanic rocks correlated to the Tarahumara Formation.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Drill core and rock samples were shipped to ALS Limited in Zacatecas, Zacatecas, Mexico and in North Vancouver, Canada for sample preparation and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Zacatecas and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Silver and base metals were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish and gold was assayed by 30-gram fire assay with atomic absorption ("AA") spectroscopy finish. Over limit analyses for silver, lead and zinc were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with AA finish.

Control samples comprising certified reference samples, duplicates and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's quality assurance / quality control protocol.

Qualified Person

The Company's disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Stewart Harris, P.Geo., an independent consultant for the Company. Mr. Harris is a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

