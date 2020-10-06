BeMetals Commences Exploration Program at the Pangeni Copper Project

VANCOUVER, October 6, 2020 - BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(Frankfurt:1OI.F) (the "Company" or "BeMetals") is pleased to announce commencement of the fully funded exploration program at the Pangeni Copper Project (Pangeni" or the "Project"), located in the western extension of the Central African Copperbelt in Zambia (the "Zambian Copperbelt"). The primary objective for this year's campaign is to extend the copper mineralization discovered at two high-priority targets during the 2019 exploration program, and potentially vector into higher grade areas.

John Wilton, President and CEO of BeMetals stated, "We are pleased to have started a follow up phase of aircore drilling at the Pangeni Copper Project. This project's value relates to exploring through thin cover units to test for extensions of the prolific Zambian Copperbelt, which hosts several world-class copper mines.

This is an exciting time for BeMetals with underground drilling already advancing at our high-grade Zinc-Silver-Gold-Copper, South Mountain Project in Idaho, our ongoing global evaluation for an entry-level precious metal project, and now the follow-up exploration program from the successful delivery of our last Pangeni Copper Project drilling results in 2019.

At Pangeni, last year's core drilling program resulted in the discovery of some very encouraging copper mineralization at both the D2 and SW(E2) targets (see Figure 1 and highlights below). Those intersections are generally hosted within broader zones of anomalous copper which are importantly associated with the same alteration minerals known to occur in other large-scale copper deposits, being mined, within the Zambian Copperbelt. Both the D2 target and SW (E2) targets are open for expansion along both strike and dip. We intend to systematically test the interpreted geological structures at these targets with cost-effective lines of shallow aircore drilling. Other priority targets on the property such as CT, will also be tested with aircore drilling before they are further evaluated with core drilling later in the year. We are also pleased to be continuing our strong technical and local community relationships with both Copper Cross Zambia Limited and Pangeni Mineral Resources Ltd., the optionees of this property."

Highlights of the Planned 2020 Pangeni Aircore and core Drilling Campaign:

To follow-up on encouraging copper intersections at the high priority D2 and SW(E2) targets during the 2019 exploration program (See select results below and Figure 1 further below)

D2 Target (1) : Core Hole D2-C1 intersected 5.50 metres ("m") grading 0.53% copper ("Cu")

: Core Hole D2-C1 intersected 5.50 metres ("m") grading 0.53% copper ("Cu") Core Hole D2-C2 intersected 5.56m grading 0.47% Cu

SW(E2) Target (1) : Core Hole E2-C2 intersected 4.50m grading 0.39% Cu

: Core Hole E2-C2 intersected 4.50m grading 0.39% Cu including: 0.5m of 1.59% Cu & 0.5m grading 1.22% Cu

To drill a total of approximately 3,500 metres for 100 shallow aircore holes and approximately 1,000 metres for five core holes to test copper geochemical targets from the aircore program

Note (1): Intertek Genalysis completed the analytical work with the core samples processed at their preparation facility in Kitwe, Zambia. All analytical procedures were conducted in an Intertek Genalysis laboratory in Australia. Reported widths are drilled core lengths as true widths are unknown at this time. Based upon current data it is estimated true widths range between 80 to 90% of the drilled intersections.

PANGENI PROJECT 2020 EXPLORATION PROGRAM

The 2020 program will comprise a total of approximately 3,500 metres of aircore drilling for 100 aircore holes (see Figure 1) and approximately 1,000 metres for five core holes. This program is planned to run until mid-December with initial aircore results expected to be released in early December and then final core results in early 2021. The planned aircore holes will be spaced at various distances along lines from 400m to 200m and 100m infill centres based upon field results and observations. The program is designed to follow-up on extensions and potential higher grade areas of copper mineralization discovered during the 2019 drill season where hole D2-C1 intersected 5.50m grading 0.53% copper at the D2 Target and hole E2-C2 intersected 4.5m grading 0.39% copper at the SW(E2) Target (See Figure 1). The results to date indicate a number of anomalous zones of predominantly copper sulphide mineralization are present at both the D2 and SW(E2) targets. These intersections are related to broader zones of anomalous copper which are associated with the same alteration minerals known to occur at various copper deposits and large scale mines within the Zambian Copperbelt. The CT Target will also be tested with two lines of aircore drilling.

The Pangeni Project is located along the western extension of the Zambian Copperbelt and is largely under-explored due to an extensive layer of Kalahari sand that covers much of the bedrock geology in this region of Zambia. At the Pangeni Property, the sand cover is thinner than most areas in the western extension of the Copperbelt and only averages approximately 25 metres in depth. The Company uses interpretations of airborne magnetic data coupled with aircore drilling to generate copper targets beneath the covering units of sand. These targets are then followed-up with core drilling. To date, BeMetals has discovered two high priority targets with significant core drilled copper intersections and additional areas will also be explored during the 2020 field season.

Figure 1 : Location Map of Planned 2020 Aircore Drilling Lines and Existing Drill Hole Collars On Interpreted Map of Surface Regolith at Pangeni Copper Project

THE PANGENI COPPER PROJECT

The Pangeni Project is located on the western extension of the Zambian Copperbelt, within the Lufilian Arc, underlain by Katangan Supergroup metasediments situated unconformably on basement schists and gneisses, which are covered by a thin veneer of Kalahari sands. The open pit Sentinel Copper Mine is operated by First Quantum Minerals Ltd. some 130 kilometres to the northeast of the Pangeni Project. A number of major international mining companies have identified this region of the Zambian Copperbelt to be prospective for the discovery of tier one copper mines and are also conducting extensive exploration work in this area.

The Pangeni Project property is geologically prospective for the following deposit types; Basement-hosted Cu (analogues: the Lumwana Deposit, Nyungu Prospect), Sediment-hosted stratiform Cu-Co (analogues: Nchanga, Konkola, Nkana, and Mufulira Deposits), other Domes Region Deposits e.g. Sentinel, and Kansanshi and DRC Copperbelt Deposits e.g. Lonshi, Frontier, Kamoa-Kakula).

Figure 2. Pangeni Copper Project Location Map in Zambia

Table 1. 2019 Drill hole, Azimuth, Dip, EOH depth, collar co-ordinates

Drill Hole ID Azimuth Degree Dip Degree End of hole Depth

(m) Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation

(m) D2-C1 310 -70 197.90 177281 8601289 1301 D2-C2 310 -70 197.90 177373 8601190 1302 E2-C2 310 -70 213.60 170428 8586453 1233



QUALITY ASSURANCE AND QUALITY CONTROL

The results reported here for this core drilling program were analyzed by Intertek Genalysis, an independent and accredited laboratory. Samples were prepared at their facility in Kitwe, Zambia and analytical work conducted in Australia. The results were determined using multi-acid, near total digest, and analyzed by Inductively Coupled Plasma ("ICP") Optical (Atomic) Emission Spectrometry ("OES"). The core sampling was conducted with a robust sampling protocol that included the appropriate insertion of standard reference material, duplicates, and blanks into the sample stream.

Field operations and management have been provided by Remote Exploration Services ("RES") an independent geological consulting and contracting company. The core drilling was conducted by Blurock Mining Services, of Kitwe, Zambia.

About BeMetals Corp.

BeMetals is a new precious and base metals exploration and development company focused on becoming a leading diversified metal producer through the acquisition of quality exploration, development and potentially production stage projects. The Company is searching globally for an entry-level precious metals project while progressing both its advanced high-grade, zinc-silver-gold-copper polymetallic underground exploration at the South Mountain Project in Idaho, and its tier-one targeted, Pangeni Copper Exploration Project in Zambia. BeMetals' growth strategy is led by our strong board and management, founders of the Company and significant shareholders, who have an extensive proven record of delivering considerable value in the mining sector through the discovery, construction and operation of mines around the world.

The technical information in this news release for BeMetals has been reviewed and approved by John Wilton, CGeol FGS, CEO and President of BeMetals, and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101.

On Behalf of BeMetals Corp.

"John Wilton"

John Wilton

President, CEO and Director

For further information about BeMetals please visit our website at www.bemetalscorp.com and sign-up to our email list to receive timely updates, or contact:

Derek Iwanaka

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Development

Telephone: 604-609-6141

Email: diwanaka@bemetalscorp.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward looking information" (as defined under applicable securities laws), based on management's best estimates, assumptions and current expectations. Such statements include but are not limited to, statements with respect to the plans for future exploration and development of the South Mountain and Pangeni projects, and the acquisition of additional base and/or precious metal projects. Generally, these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "expected", "budgeted", "forecasts" , "anticipates" "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "aims", "potential", "goal", "objective", "prospective", and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the actual results of exploration activities, the availability of financing and/or cash flow to fund the current and future plans and expenditures, the ability of the Company to satisfy the conditions of the option agreements for the South Mountain Project and/or the Pangeni Project, and changes in the world commodity markets or equity markets. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements and forward looking information are made as of the date hereof and are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such factors or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any forward-looking statements or forward looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as require by law. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information. Please refer to the Company's most recent filings under its profile at www.sedar.com for further information respecting the risks affecting the Company and its business.

SOURCE: BeMetals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/609229/BeMetals-Commences-Exploration-Program-at-the-Pangeni-Copper-Project