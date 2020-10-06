Gray Rock Announces Name Change

VANCOUVER, October 6, 2020 - Gray Rock Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GRK) ("Gray Rock" or the "Company") announces that it will change its name to "Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.", effective October 8, 2020 to better reflect the Company's new business focus. The name change has been accepted by the TSX Venture Exchange and was approved by the Company's directors.

The new name is significant as it reflects the companies focus on silver as the target metal for both the Ana Maria and El Laberinto properties that are located in a well known, prolific carbonate replacement deposit (CRD) district, while also paying homage to the Company's original founder and business magnate, the late Lou Wolfin.

"The corporate rebrand to Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. specifically reflects our history as well as our goals for the future" said Peter Latta, President. "We know that silver will play a larger role in the transition to greener technologies and we are excited to contribute to that through potential resource discovery."

The Company's shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new name at the opening of trading on October 8, 2020 under the new trading symbol "SWLF". There is no consolidation of capital.

