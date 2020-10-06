Currie Rose Resources Inc. Rossland Project Update

Toronto, October 6, 2020 - Currie Rose Resources Inc. (TSXV: CUI) ("Currie Rose" or the "Company") is pleased to provide shareholders with an activities update on the Rossland Gold Project (the "Project") located in central southern British Columbia (Figure 1).

Highlights:

A VLF-EM (Electromagnetic) geophysical Survey covering a total of 11 line km has been completed over the Gertrude Project area (Figure 2) in the northern part of the Rossland Gold Project.

A series of strong anomalies have been identified along strike from previously mined high-grade gold veins and historic drill intercepts.

Figure 1 - Rossland Gold Project Priority Targets for First Drill Program1



Michael Griffiths, Currie's President and CEO, commented; "The VLF-EM geophysical survey has provided strong overlapping evidence of the potential extensions to the mineralisation mined early last century. We are very encouraged by these results as they provide greater confidence to our approach and look forward to the commencement of drilling activities over the coming weeks."

VLF-EM Geophysical Survey

A 11 line km (50m x 12.5m spaced) VLF-EM survey was completed and designed to cover all the Gertrude prospect (Figure 1) situated in the north-western section of the Rossland Gold Project.

The VLF-EM raw data was processed by Southern Geosciences Consultants ("SGC") in Perth, Australia who also reprocessed historical VLF-EM data that covered the historic "Gertrude" Claim"1 and forms part of the current survey. SGC also provided an interpretation of EM anomalies and structures. The anomalies generated by SGC have been interpreted to reflect disseminated or semi-massive accumulations of sulphide minerals.

The data has been collated by Currie Rose to include historic drilling, surface expressions of relevant geological significance and the relationship to historic underground workings both inside and outside of the prospect area (Figure 2).

A VLF-EM receiver, EM 16, manufactured by Geonics Limited of Mississauga Ontario, was used for the VLF electromagnetic survey. This instrument is designed to measure the electromagnetic component of the very low frequency field (VLF-EM). The source of the primary field used was the U.S. navy submarine transmitters at Seattle, Washington USA which transmits at a frequency of 18.6 kHz.

The VLF-EM raw field results were reduced for plotting by applying the Fraser filter method.

The image in Figure 2 shows VLF-EM anomalies that coincide with:

georeferenced historic underground workings at several locations (VLF targets:1,3 & 5)

historic drilling (target 1) that returned NB-94-1 6.1m @ 13.29g/t gold from 162m NB-91-16 4.5m @ 12.7g/t gold from 164m and; NB-94-21.5m @ 17.18g/t gold from 151m



In addition, the data suggest either repetition of anomalous zones or down dip anomalies (VLF targets 3 & 5) as the historic drilling indicates a ~70o dip to the north-east and as shown by the historical underground workings (off-project).

Furthermore, at the very north-eastern part of the survey, a very strong EM anomaly (VLF targets 6 & 7) have been identified (North Veins) extending for over 600m with an off-setting fault and is yet to be drilled to any depth.

The company considers that the VLF-EM survey has been a very successful geophysical tool in the Rossland area and has identified strong, coincident anomalies to the mapped surface expressions of the high-grade gold veins extending from the historic Le Roi and War-Eagle veins that produced over 2.7mozs gold2.







Figure 2 - Rossland Gold Project - VLF-EM anomalies



These results have confirmed the Company's original interpretation and will be used as a guide in the upcoming diamond drill program at Gertrude planned to commence in during October.

Foot Notes

1 Currie Rose Resources Inc. (TSXV: CUI) : Press Release dated 4-3-2019.

2 Bulletin 74 - Geological Setting of the Rossland Mining Camp by James T Fyles, Ministry of Energy, Mines and Petroleum Resources, Victoria, British Columbia, Canada 1984.

About Rossland

The Rossland Gold Project is situated 10km west from the Trail Zinc Smelter in south-central British Columbia. The Rossland Mining Camp produced more than 2.7 million ounces of gold, 3.5 million ounces of silver and 71 tonnes of copper between 1894 and 1941 and ranks as the third largest lode gold camp in British Columbia.

About Currie Rose Resources Inc.

Currie Rose is a precious metal explorer focused on identifying high value assets in Canada.

Our current projects span British Columbia and Ontario with our immediate focus on the Rossland Project in BC.

Please visit our website located at www.currierose.com

QA/QC

All exploration on the project was supervised by Currie Rose Resources Inc. ("Currie") CEO Michael Griffiths FAusIMM, who is the Qualified Person under NI 43-101. Currie applies industry standard exploration sampling methodologies and techniques. All geochemical rock chip and rock dump samples are collected under the supervision of the company's geologists in accordance with industry practice. Geochemical assays are obtained and reported under a quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program. Samples are dispatched to ALS Laboratories in Kamloops an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited laboratory for Prep and transferred by ALS to Vancouver (ISO/IEC 17025:2017). Assay results from surface rock, channel, trench, and drill core samples may be higher, lower or similar to results obtained from surface samples due to surficial oxidation and enrichment processes or due to natural geological grade variations in the primary mineralization.

Qualified Persons

The Currie Rose scientific and technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with the Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects) and reviewed and approved on behalf Currie Rose Resources by Michael Griffiths, FAusIMM, President & CEO for Currie Rose Resources, a Qualified Person.

Forward Looking Statements

