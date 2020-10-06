White Metal Provides Exploration Update for Tower Stock Gold Project, Ontario

Thunder Bay, October 6, 2020 - White Metal Resources Corp. (TSXV: WHM) ("White Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to report that it has recently applied for drilling permits in advance of its 2020 drilling program and has engaged SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd ("SLR") to complete a review of historical data and drill core samples from the Tower Stock Gold Project (the "Project" or the "Property"). The Project, which has not seen any exploration activity for more than 8 years, is located about 40 km west-northwest of the port city of Thunder Bay, Ontario and consists of 52 mining claims (73 units) and three (3) freehold land grants or patented mining claims covering about 1 442 ha.

The Company recently applied for drilling permits for the Project and initiated a prospecting and sampling program to generate additional targets for the planned geophysical survey and upcoming drilling program. In order to meet its objectives of building additional mineral resources on the Property, the Company has engaged SLR Consulting (Canada) Ltd to review historical data and information from the Property and make recommendations for future exploration. Mr. Reno Pressacco, P.Geo. from SLR, will be reviewing the data and examining drill core samples from historical drilling by previous owners. Mr. Pressacco has extensive experience working on syenite-hosted gold deposits and was deeply involved with the exploration and delineation of the Young-Davidson gold deposit located near Kirkland Lake, Ontario, prior to the sale of the asset to Northgate Mines, a predecessor company to Alamos Gold.

Michael Stares, President and CEO of White Metal, commented, "White Metal is very pleased to have secured such an exceptional gold project in northwestern Ontario and are particularly excited about working with Mr. Reno Pressacco, whose extensive experience at the Young-Davidson gold deposit will assist us in gaining a better understanding of the gold mineralization on the Tower Stock Gold Project and developing drill targets for the upcoming drilling program."

Mineralization on the Property is described as syenite-associated disseminated gold and is similar to that found in the Kirkland Lake and Malartic gold camps, and more specifically at the Young-Davidson Mine which is currently one of Canada's largest underground gold mines, forecast to produce between 135,000 to 145,000 ounces of gold for 2020 (reported by Alamos Gold). Mineralization hosted by established operations is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's Property.

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans (P.Geo.), Vice President Exploration and a Director of White Metal, who is a Qualified Person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101.

About White Metal Resources Corp (TSX-V: WHM):

White Metal Resources Corp. is a junior exploration company exploring in Canada.

